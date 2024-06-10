New Book Shares the Keys Unlocking the Life-Transforming Power of Mindset

Speaker, Author and Hypnotic Coach reveals the secrets to letting go of the past to create a better future

LONGMONT, Colo., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After using hypnosis to change her life, Zoilita Grant dedicated her life to learning about the power of the human mind. She found her purpose in life by helping others to transform their lives. With her new book, "Change Your Mind and Change Your Life: A Step-by-Step Guide to Letting Go of Your Past," Grant provides readers with tools to create a positive change in their personal and professional lives.

"Change Your Mind and Change Your Life" utilizes Grant's decades of experience and research, acting as a compass for navigating the intricate terrain of personal growth and breaking free of the chains of the past. The book supplies readers with practical insights and actionable steps to creating a life filled with purpose, resilience and joy.

"There is great power in the mind," Grant said, "and clearing subconscious blocks shifts your mindset and unlocks the ability to achieve your goals. When I was 16 I used the power of my mind to learn hypnosis and hypnotized myself to lose 150 pounds in only a year. The same power lies within your mind, and learning how to use it can change your life."

The book discusses topics such as overcoming stress, eliminating anxiety, finding relief from depression, understanding the link between the subconscious mind and weight, the theories of addiction, and combating burnout. Readers can find exercises and journaling prompts designed to help them reflect and apply Grant's wisdom and empowerment techniques in every chapter.

"When you are willing to explore self-discovery, you can move from reacting to making choices," Grant said. "You are free to create a life that is rich and fulfilling, creating a life by design, not by default."

Grant offers further support for those looking to unlock their full potential in her coaching program, "Breakthrough to Brilliance," which ties into the lessons in "Change Your Mind and Change Your Life."

Zoilita Grant is an author, keynote speaker, and hypnotic coach who believes that success begins with mindset. She focuses on helping her peers, small business owners, management teams, and the public remove barriers to their ideal lives, delivering dynamic programs and coaching sessions that draw from her expertise in hypnosis. A former psychotherapist who graduated from UC Berkeley in 1971 with a bachelor's in psychology and got her master's from the University of Texas at El Paso in 1979, she attained many certifications in hypnosis. She has nearly 50 years of professional experience specializing in hypnosis and contemporary shamanism. To learn more, please visit https://zoilitagrant.com/ and http://www.breakthroughtobrilliancecoaching.com.

