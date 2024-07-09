New Book Sheds Light On The Complexities of Trauma and Spiritual Psychotherapy

"The future of health embraces the totality of human growth and development beyond the physical to encompass the emotional, mental, and energetic aspects of a person." - Khadijat Quadri LPC, NCC, CHt (Author of Indigen) Post this

"Khadijat Quadri embodies the archetype of the wounded healer. Indigen is a testimony to her resilient spirit and the transformative power of love and affirmation. Having endured significant abuse in her youth with extraordinary grace, she now utilizes the lessons learned, alongside indigenous wisdom and modern technologies, to heal others."

- Dr. Diane Hennacy Powell MD, Psychiatrist, Researcher & Author

Through this book, Khadijat hopes to raise awareness about the role that spirituality plays in psychology. Indigen sheds more light on the complexities of trauma, and how these holistic approaches can be helpful on the journey towards healing. She offers a perspective that merges profound personal experiences with ancient wisdom and modern science.

Indigen: Journeys of A Wounded Healer will be available on Amazon from July 2024.

Visit the website today to learn more at https://khadijatquadri.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Khadijat Quadri is a Board Certified Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) with decades of experience in clinical mental health, holistic healing methods, and the development of community based mental health and education programs. Her education includes multiple advanced degrees in Mental Health Counseling, International Development from St. Mary's University, and Mastery in Global Mental Health Trauma and Recovery from Harvard University.

She also received additional training in Contemplative Group Therapy, Transpersonal Psychology, Clinical Hypnotherapy, Reiki Energy Healing, Astrological Psychology, Advanced GDV Assessment, Advanced Integrative Therapy, Energy Psychology, Biofeedback Modalities, and Sound Frequency Healing.

