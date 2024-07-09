New Book Sheds Light On The Complexities of Trauma and Spiritual Psychotherapy

Indigen: Journeys of A Wounded Healer merges profound personal experiences with timeless ancient wisdom, and innovative modern science
SAN ANTONIO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A growing awareness of the complexities of trauma is leading more people to seek holistic approaches to treatment that consider the interconnectedness of mind, body, and spirit. Although these treatments may be outside the realm of conventional medicine, many people find them to be highly beneficial and more therapists are beginning to embrace these complementary and alternative medical practices that merge spirituality with psychology. Indigen is a multicultural guide for psychotherapists and healers that sheds light on some of these approaches and it provides real-life case studies on how they have improved people's lives.
Indigen is the eye-opening story of Khadijat - a spiritually gifted child from Nigeria - who emerges from a traumatic early life of severe physical, mental, and sexual abuse to become a successful spiritual psychotherapist in the United States. Through her book, she encourages us to get to the root of our traumas, rise from the ashes of misery, and embark on an inner journey toward self-discovery and growth. She also provides real-life case studies from her practice that reveal how methodologies like reiki healing, aura analysis, and other approaches have changed the lives of others.
"Khadijat Quadri embodies the archetype of the wounded healer. Indigen is a testimony to her resilient spirit and the transformative power of love and affirmation. Having endured significant abuse in her youth with extraordinary grace, she now utilizes the lessons learned, alongside indigenous wisdom and modern technologies, to heal others."
- Dr. Diane Hennacy Powell MD, Psychiatrist, Researcher & Author
Through this book, Khadijat hopes to raise awareness about the role that spirituality plays in psychology. Indigen sheds more light on the complexities of trauma, and how these holistic approaches can be helpful on the journey towards healing. She offers a perspective that merges profound personal experiences with ancient wisdom and modern science.
Indigen: Journeys of A Wounded Healer will be available on Amazon from July 2024.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khadijat Quadri is a Board Certified Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) with decades of experience in clinical mental health, holistic healing methods, and the development of community based mental health and education programs. Her education includes multiple advanced degrees in Mental Health Counseling, International Development from St. Mary's University, and Mastery in Global Mental Health Trauma and Recovery from Harvard University.
She also received additional training in Contemplative Group Therapy, Transpersonal Psychology, Clinical Hypnotherapy, Reiki Energy Healing, Astrological Psychology, Advanced GDV Assessment, Advanced Integrative Therapy, Energy Psychology, Biofeedback Modalities, and Sound Frequency Healing.
