New Book Showcases Immigrant Entrepreneurs Defying Odds to Build Thriving Businesses

His book, which is also available in a Spanish version titled "Raíces Inmigrantes," details 10 stories of entrepreneurs from Ecuador, Haiti, Mexico, Colombia, and South Korea, a who came to America to build and oversee multimillion dollar businesses in the accounting, real estate, fireproofing and shipping and logistics industries.

In addition to Chavez, the following authors present their stories:

Alix Charles

Tammy Hajjar Miller

Nancy Piña-Campos

Teresa Rios

Estefania Roa

Laura Rodriguez

Elia Rodriguez

Antonio Sarmiento

Pablo Sarmiento

In his line of work, Chavez serves Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin offering auto, home, life insurance and other services. He amassed valuable skills and experience in the banking, mortgage and real estate industries for almost 20 years before hanging out his shingle in 2014. Since then, his agency has flourished, by having two offices in Elk Grove Village and Niles. Chavez also was honored by being the 2021 Past President of the DuPage Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and a former board director for the Northwest Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

He attributes his success not to being born into wealth or a family of business owners, but to learning valuable life lessons that helped him grow.

"Everything that I have accomplished has been through making mistakes and falling and getting back up again," said Chavez. "With my story and the other stories, I want to pay it forward to the younger generation of entrepreneurs. I believe that you are born an entrepreneur. In my case, I didn't know what to do; I was learning how to be one."

Though they are different in their cultural backgrounds, all of the authors found common ground in their personal and professional challenges and hardships due to understanding their immigration status and finding financial resources.

"A lot of us were undocumented for some time," he said. "Many of us overcame our immigration statuses and didn't let that crush our big dreams as we worked and lived in America," he explained. "In the book, we also have stories of women who were teen mothers and how they overcame stereotypes of being mothers who are also business owners. Personally, I filed for bankruptcy in 2009 and lost everything. I also have a rare medical condition called WHIM syndrome, which weakens my immune system, and I would visit the National Institutes of Health for treatment."

Despite setbacks, their resilience kept them moving forward to cross the finish line. For Chavez, it meant being positive and a belief in a higher power.

"When you maintain a positive mindset and trust that everything will be fine, the universe—or God—will put the right people in your path to succeed," he said. "Then it's up to us to take advantage of that opportunity."

"Immigrant Roots" is available on Amazon and its website.

About "Immigrant Roots":

"Immigrant Roots" by Guillermo Chavez-Angeles delves into the stories of immigrants, whether first or second generation, who faced significant obstacles at the start of their careers but managed to overcome them and achieve remarkable success and wealth. Through these real-life journeys, Immigrant Roots aims to make a positive impact on upcoming entrepreneurs, especially those who feel lost or are at the beginning stages of their entrepreneurial path. This book provides not just inspiration but also actionable insights and alternative routes to success, making it an essential read for anyone looking to navigate the complexities of building a business in a new land. ###

