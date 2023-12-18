New Book Shows Millionaire Entrepreneurs Why Not Hiring a CFO is What's Needed to Take Their Business to the Next Level

"Most entrepreneurs think they need a CFO to grow... It's far smarter to invest a portion of that salary and get the business all the financial firepower it actually needs, instead of having to keep adding to the in-house team, or paying high hourly rates to bridge the gaps," Post this

Parisi, a CPA and attorne,y, has looked through the lens both ways. While working in New York City for one of the big four accounting firms, he saw how fast-growing entrepreneurial companies struggled with the CFO role. "Entrepreneurial founders need a lot more financial firepower to help them scale and then exit, than a traditional CFO can provide" says Parisi. "Entrepreneur founders are a unique bunch—they need current financials, sometimes up to the minute, to show them where the big opportunities lie, not rear vision financials that might be a month or a quarter old."

Ron Parisi isn't against the role of a CFO, but says it's a corporate position best reserved for large corporations. "Most traditional CFOs see their role as a "controller," which totally goes against the grain of enabling growth for an entrepreneur owner. For example, they might advise against making new marketing and sales investment because they're most interested in resisting change to keep things on an even keel as they would for a large corporate. This kind of approach doesn't work for entrepreneurial led companies" says Parisi, who left his corporate job to fill the need he saw in the market for entrepreneurial companies., In the process, Parisi created CPA On Fire, a financial management company that provides fast-growing companies with full-stack financial support without the big price tag.

"Most entrepreneurs think they need a CFO to grow. While there are functions of the CFO role that are needed in a fast-growing company, the dollars spent on that big salary don't need to be swallowed up for such a narrow skillset. It's far smarter to invest a portion of that salary and get the business all the financial firepower it actually needs, instead of having to either keep adding to the in-house team, or paying high hourly rates to bridge the gaps," says Ron Parisi. "For fast-growth companies, lean and agile is always better than traditional, slow and inefficient."

Parisi's first book, Financial Superpowers, is published by Lunch Break Books and is now available in paperback and kindle on Amazon. His second book, The Entrepreneur's Tax Playbook is launching early 2024.

Ron Parisi, CPA, JD, is an entrepreneur, accountant, and attorney who embarked on his own entrepreneurial journey after leaving a high-flying corporate career. While working at one of the Big Four accounting firms, Ron saw how underserved smaller entrepreneurial companies were. They were given cookie-cutter financial support, and their founders were blocked from accessing the very top tier of financial advisory services reserved only for the elite (even if they could stomach their eye-watering hourly rates). So Ron configured CPA On Fire— a very different kind of financial advisory firm - built with top-tier advisors who only serve the needs of 7-figure plus entrepreneurial founders and their companies. Today, CPA On Fire has grown to become one of the most revered boutique financial management firms in the country. Visit www.CPAonFire.com for more information.

Lunch Break Books is a boutique publishing house that specializes in helping exceptional entrepreneurs become published authors, - igniting the world with their vision, passion, and purpose. Visit www.LunchBreakBooks.com for more information.

