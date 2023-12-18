New Book Shows Millionaire Entrepreneurs Why Not Hiring a CFO is What's Needed to Take Their Business to the Next Level

Highly successful entrepreneurial companies are discovering, new better alternatives to adding a Chief Financial Officer to their payroll. Ron Parisi's new book Financial Superpowers discusses these and provides a financial roadmap for accelerated growth.
FREMONT, Ohio, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hiring a full-time employee, particularly at the C-suite level is expensive, with estimates putting the cost per hire at three to four times the salary of each position. Then, after making your hire, you need to provide competitive compensation (especially in a tight labor market like this one) and include innovative perks, and benefits, all of which quickly add up.
For successful entrepreneurial companies, especially, the dangers of straining the budget through hiring is very real, especially for those companies in rapid growth stages. The role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), is one C-Suite position that should not be filled when a company's revenue is below $30 million, according to one industry expert and the author of the new book Financial Superpowers – How to Take Your Business and Personal Wealth Next Level.
Parisi, a CPA and attorne,y, has looked through the lens both ways. While working in New York City for one of the big four accounting firms, he saw how fast-growing entrepreneurial companies struggled with the CFO role. "Entrepreneurial founders need a lot more financial firepower to help them scale and then exit, than a traditional CFO can provide" says Parisi. "Entrepreneur founders are a unique bunch—they need current financials, sometimes up to the minute, to show them where the big opportunities lie, not rear vision financials that might be a month or a quarter old."
Ron Parisi isn't against the role of a CFO, but says it's a corporate position best reserved for large corporations. "Most traditional CFOs see their role as a "controller," which totally goes against the grain of enabling growth for an entrepreneur owner. For example, they might advise against making new marketing and sales investment because they're most interested in resisting change to keep things on an even keel as they would for a large corporate. This kind of approach doesn't work for entrepreneurial led companies" says Parisi, who left his corporate job to fill the need he saw in the market for entrepreneurial companies., In the process, Parisi created CPA On Fire, a financial management company that provides fast-growing companies with full-stack financial support without the big price tag.
"Most entrepreneurs think they need a CFO to grow. While there are functions of the CFO role that are needed in a fast-growing company, the dollars spent on that big salary don't need to be swallowed up for such a narrow skillset. It's far smarter to invest a portion of that salary and get the business all the financial firepower it actually needs, instead of having to either keep adding to the in-house team, or paying high hourly rates to bridge the gaps," says Ron Parisi. "For fast-growth companies, lean and agile is always better than traditional, slow and inefficient."
Parisi's first book, Financial Superpowers, is published by Lunch Break Books and is now available in paperback and kindle on Amazon. His second book, The Entrepreneur's Tax Playbook is launching early 2024.
