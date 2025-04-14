New Book Shows Readers How To Leave Religion Behind In Order To Be On Fire For God

"My inspiration of writing this book was all God. I never imagined writing a book, but God unlocked a deep childhood desire that had been tucked away for years" Post this

E'lia Brown was once a confused and uninspired college student who is now an author. The college experience took her from lukewarm and lost to on fire and walking with purpose. She aspires to support and encourage many others who have gotten lost through the challenges of beginning and maintaining a confident walk with God. Brown plans to continue to write more books and teach, as well as encourage other believers on social media.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.I Hate Religion…But I Love Jesus is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

