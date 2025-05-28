New Book Spotlights Impactful Stories of Hispanic Women Behind the Badge in Latinas in Law Enforcement

"We are not just officers—we are also wives, mothers, sisters, and friends. Most importantly, we are members of the very communities we serve. Every day, ordinary women rise with extraordinary courage, ready to serve and, in many cases, make personal sacrifices to protect this nation." Post this

According to the latest Bureau of Justice Statistics (2020), Hispanic women comprised approximately 3% of full-time sworn officers in local police departments nationwide. In larger departments serving populations of 1 million or more, Hispanic female representation increased to about 7%.

"I wanted people to understand that the women in this field carry a heavy load—balancing the demands of the job with challenges at home, with our spouses, our children, our communities, and even within the departments themselves," said Velasquez, who worked for 16 years as a federal law enforcement officer. "I wanted to share our mental health struggles, yet our resiliency. Still, we show up. We serve with heart, strength, and resilience. My hope is that this book becomes part of the legacy we leave behind—for ourselves, and the next generation of women in blue."

Samaniego, who dedicated 22 years of her career to serving the front lines to protect the nation's borders, enforce laws, and prevent threats, became involved in this book project because "representation matters."

"By sharing my story, I hope to encourage other women, especially young Latinas, who may be considering a career in law enforcement," she said. "If my journey can inspire just one person to believe in themselves and their purpose, then it's worth it."

In addition to Velasquez and Samaniego, the following authors are:

My Chavez

Amanda B. Cruz

Guadalupe Jasso

Lourdes Navarro

Jeanette Irma Ramos

Claribel Rivera

Rebeca Rivera

Lissette Rivero

Julie Rodriguez

Nina Rodriguez

Nancy Sanchez

Thelma Vega

From breaking down stereotypes and confronting discrimination to balancing family responsibilities while upholding their duties, these women's experiences reflect the strength and determination required to succeed. Each narrative offers a unique perspective on overcoming obstacles while proving that the power of a Latina in uniform lies not just in the badge she wears but in the boundaries she pushes and the courage she displays.

"We are not just officers—we are also wives, mothers, sisters, and friends," said Velasquez. "Most importantly, we are members of the very communities we serve. Every day, ordinary women rise with extraordinary courage, ready to serve and, in many cases, make personal sacrifices to protect this nation. We bring empathy, cultural understanding, and a foundation of trust that strengthens our connection with the people we protect."

A portion of the book's proceeds will go toward scholarships for young women to pursue studies in law enforcement careers. For more information, visit https://latinasinlawenforcement.com/.

"Latinas in Law Enforcement" is available on Amazon.

About Latinas in Law Enforcement:

"Latinas in Law Enforcement" brings together the powerful voices of 14 women who share their struggles, triumphs, and experiences in a demanding profession. From breaking stereotypes and overcoming discrimination to balancing family life with the pressures of the job, their stories highlight the resilience and determination it takes to succeed in a field where Latinas remain underrepresented. This inspiring anthology sheds light on the challenges they've faced while proving that strength is not just in the badge they wear but in the barriers they break. More than just a collection of stories, "Latinas in Law Enforcement" is a testament to the perseverance, leadership, and resiliency of those who serve and protect against all odds.

