New book tells the story of a woman who not only overcame cancer but also navigated the profound grief entwined with the experience

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the age of 26, Emily Sterns received a stage four cancer diagnosis. In the midst of undergoing chemotherapy, she recognized that she was not only battling the physical effects of the illness but also grieving the loss of her former self and life before cancer. Struggling to find the support she needed, Sterns realized that others in similar situations might be facing the same challenge. Motivated to help, she decided to share her experience and the strategies that guided her through this difficult journey.

Sterns' battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma was emotionally devastating, compounded by the revelation that she had lost a part of herself during the struggle, even as she approached remission. In her book, "Stage 4: Surviving Cancer & the Grief That Comes With It" (published by Archway Publishing) is the story of how she survived not only cancer, but also the grief that came with it.

Expressing her frustration with the lack of resources addressing grief specifically related to cancer survival, Sterns remarked, "When I sought a book on grief linked to cancer, I found only narratives of loss through death, which didn't resonate with my situation. I had, in a sense, experienced a partial death myself." She emphasizes that her book serves as a beacon of hope, catering to individuals grappling with cancer and those closely connected to them. More than a memoir, it acts as a self-help guide, bridging a gap in the literature concerning grief when death has not occurred.

When asked about the key takeaway for readers, Sterns encourages self-advocacy and being vocal. She urges individuals to assert themselves, acknowledging that it is acceptable to express their thoughts and prioritize their needs when facing the upheaval that cancer brings. Sterns emphasizes the possibility of remission and rediscovery, encapsulating her message with the affirmation that, even in the face of such challenges, individuals can reclaim their sense of self. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/848907-stage-4

About the Author

Emily Sterns, a resilient survivor of stage four Hodgkin's Lymphoma and the associated emotional turmoil of battling cancer, is not only a tenacious survivor but also a dedicated teacher. Holding a bachelor's degree in English Literature and Sociology from SUNY Geneseo, she furthered her education at Binghamton University, earning a master's degree in education. Currently residing in her hometown in Upstate New York, her journey encompasses triumph over adversity and a commitment to shaping young minds through her role as an educator.

