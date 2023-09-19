New book tells the story of 'Float-Air' -- its pilots, its passengers and the many unusual incidents in its 10 years of operation

Russell Smith announces the publication of 'Splashdown: Adventures of a New Zealand Seaplane Pilot'

WIDGEE, Australia, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Russell Smith marks his entry into the world of publishing with the release of "Splashdown: Adventures of a New Zealand Seaplane Pilot" (published by Xlibris AU).

This book shares the incredible accounts of a seaplane pilot's adventures in New Zealand's Marlborough Sounds. Three young people developed a unique service flying seaplanes in an area of New Zealand where seaplanes were formerly nonexistent. Overcoming violent weather systems and many unknowns, the two pilots had many adventures — some highly amusing, others harrowing. Their life-saving rescues endeared them to the locals, some of whom were originally skeptical.

"It's a series of ripping yarns – all true. It's about young people 'having a go' and succeeding, despite the knockbacks," the author states. "I've written to entertain all readers with accounts that everyone will read with appreciation. I want readers to remember the many humorous situations and some of the hair-raising exploits.

"Splashdown: Adventures of a New Zealand Seaplane Pilot" will appeal to those who are interested to learn more about a bygone age in New Zealand's Marlborough Sounds. It is also for those who are curious about seaplanes in general — how they operate and the many experiences that are totally different from those encountered by other aviators.

Visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/855119-splashdown to purchase a copy.

"Splashdown: Adventures of a New Zealand Seaplane Pilot"

By Russell Smith

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 186 pages | ISBN 9798369493106

E-Book | 186 pages | ISBN 9798369493090

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Born in Dunedin in 1935, Russell Smith originally trained as a teacher, but preferring a more active life outdoors, spent years of dairy farming near Picton. He and his family developed a love for the Marlborough Sounds, and after gaining a pilot's license, he decided to spread his wings by introducing the Sounds and the central area of New Zealand to a new form of transport there — seaplane travel. Fifty years later, Smith is now retired after many more years of flying in New Zealand and Australia. He and Pat, his wife of 24 years, live in Queensland near the town of Gympie.

Xlibris Publishing Australia, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving Australian authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.com.au or call 1-800-844-927 to receive a free publishing guide.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, XlibrisAU, 1-800-844-927, [email protected], www.xlibris.com/en-au

SOURCE XlibrisAU