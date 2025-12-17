New Book "The Land Remembers" Restores Indigenous U.S. History

"The Land Remembers: Beyond the Shadows of the First Footsteps" by Michael K. Bender is a paradigm-shifting exploration of America's ancient past that centers Indigenous voices, challenges colonial myths, and calls for a more honest reckoning with history. Blending oral tradition, cutting-edge science, legal analysis, and lived memory, Bender reveals how the story of the First Peoples is still unfolding—and how truths long buried are crucial to our national understanding, justice, and future. With humility and rigor, this book urges readers to listen deeply, confront erasure, and honor the living legacies that have shaped this land since time immemorial.

Michael K. Bender's latest book, The Land Remembers: Beyond the Shadows of the First Footsteps, offers a revelatory retelling of America's oldest stories—centering Indigenous voices, ancient memory, and the ongoing fight for truth. Challenging the myths that have long shaped textbooks and public consciousness, Bender blends oral history, archaeological discoveries, legal battles, and lived Indigenous experience to show how the first peoples' narrative remains vital today.

With deep humility and rigor, The Land Remembers weaves together scientific insight and ancestral wisdom. Rooted in places from the American Southwest to the museums of China, the book explores not just who was here first, but what it means—legally, culturally, and morally—to belong to the land. Bender highlights how these stories of sovereignty, ceremony, resilience, and reclamation can help build a more honest and inclusive national story—and why listening to long-buried truths is critical for real justice.

