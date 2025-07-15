New book 'Transforming Twin Flames and the World' offers tools for spiritual healing and soul transformation

One woman's twin flame journey unlocks a path to self-discovery, emotional healing, past-life release

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jewel Jeffrey marks her publishing debut with the release of "Transforming Twin Flames and the World: Blockages that Twin Flames and the World Encounter" (published by Balboa Press).

Drawing on the author's personal experiences, this spiritual guide helps people understand and heal from past life blockages that manifest in present-day pain like emotional trauma or mental health challenges. The book shows readers how twin flame connection — often misunderstood as purely romantic — can, in fact, be used to catalyze deep transformation. It helps them recognize their own spiritual gifts and reconnect with their highest self, not through one-size-fits-all advice, but through customized spiritual practices like energy clearing practices and soul-level insights.

"While other books may focus on one area—like personal growth or spirituality—this one combines both, helping readers step into their power by understanding how the soul's journey through multiple lifetimes impacts them today," Jeffrey says. "The takeaway is that they can transcend their struggles by tapping into their divine gifts and removing blockages from past lives. By sharing my twin flame journey, I hope to inspire others to look within themselves and see that their own healing is possible, leading to a better, more harmonious existence in the world."

"Transforming Twin Flames and the World" will resonate with those who are on a spiritual journey or seeking deeper understanding of themselves and the connections they share with others. The book is available in print and digital formats through https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/833433-transforming-twin-flames-and-the-world.

"Transforming Twin Flames and the World: Blockages that Twin Flames and the World Encounter"

By Jewel Jeffrey

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 96 pages | ISBN 9798765241783

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 96 pages | ISBN 9798765241769

E-Book | 96 pages | ISBN 9798765241776

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Jewel Jeffrey is a mother of three beautiful children, a welder by profession, and an advanced soul who has been on a spiritual journey since 2012. During this time, she has developed a God-given gift to discover and remove past and present life blockages, implants and attachments. Her first encounter with the twin flame connection ignited this gift, which she used to help people with different aliments that medical professionals and modern medicine cannot address. This spiritual journey will transform the world as she shares her spiritual gifts and experience with psychic attacks in this self-help

