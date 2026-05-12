New book, True Value, Gives Financial Advisors a Winning Advantage With Business Owner Clients

Financial advisors can unlock the secrets to lasting client relationships and increased profitability with the new book, "True Value", co-authored by a Ph.D. financial planner and a renowned business valuation expert. This is the first book to demystify business valuation for financial advisors, attorneys, accountants, and other professionals.

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- True Value: What Financial Advisors (and Other Professionals) Should Know About Business Valuation by Dr. Sara Stolberg Berkowicz and Dr. Stan Feldman, published on Amazon.com, is now available as an e-book or in paperback. This announcement highlights the imperative for private business owners and their advisors to be prepared for the expected ownership transition tsunami over the next 10 years, as many thousands of baby boomer-owned businesses will need to be sold or transferred.