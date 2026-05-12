New book, True Value, Gives Financial Advisors a Winning Advantage With Business Owner Clients

Financial advisors can unlock the secrets to lasting client relationships and increased profitability with the new book, "True Value", co-authored by a Ph.D. financial planner and a renowned business valuation expert. This is the first book to demystify business valuation for financial advisors, attorneys, accountants, and other professionals.
BURLINGTON, Mass., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- True Value: What Financial Advisors (and Other Professionals) Should Know About Business Valuation by Dr. Sara Stolberg Berkowicz and Dr. Stan Feldman, published on Amazon.com, is now available as an e-book or in paperback. This announcement highlights the imperative for private business owners and their advisors to be prepared for the expected ownership transition tsunami over the next 10 years, as many thousands of baby boomer-owned businesses will need to be sold or transferred.
"Drawing on my experience as both a professor and practitioner in financial planning, I discovered a recurring challenge: after years of dedicated service, financial advisors often lose business-owner clients' assets to other professionals once their companies are sold," says Dr. Berkowicz." In my experience, financial advisors optimize the value they bring to their clients when they understand the nuances of business valuation," says Dr. Feldman. This book offers actionable insights and up-to-date strategies, teaching financial advisors how to leverage knowledge of business valuation concepts to maximize the selling price of their clients' companies, earning their trust and loyalty throughout the process.
Sara Stolberg Berkowicz, Ph.D., CFP® is an associate professor and department chair at the College for Financial Planning, specializing in the areas of retirement, divorce financial planning, and money psychology. Sara earned her Ph.D. in Personal Financial Planning from Kansas State University.
Stanley J. Feldman, Ph.D. is an expert in the theory and practice of private business valuation and financing. Stan is chairman and chief valuation officer of Axiom Valuation Solutions founded in 1999. Axiom is a leading national provider of business valuation services based in Burlington, MA.
For more information on True Value and its authors, click on https://axiomvaluation.com/services/unlock-client-loyalty/
The authors are available to present on business valuation, finance, and financial planning. Please contact us at: [email protected].
- The book is available on-line at Amazon.com. https://a.co/d/0hfr8zOR
Media Contact
Roger Winsby, Axiom Valuation, 1 781-577-6061, [email protected], www.axiomvaluation.com
SOURCE Axiom Valuation
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