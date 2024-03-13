New Book Unveils a Poetic Exploration of Grief and Healing

Award-winning writer navigates the complexities of grief, inviting readers to join her on a journey of self-discovery and healing
NORTHLAKE, Texas, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grief can feel lonely; a feeling author Lena Marocco Paulauskas was all too familiar with after losing her father. Delving into the personal intricacies of her loss, Paulauskas offers readers a glimpse into the emotional landscapes of sorrow and the transformative power of healing in her debut poetry book, "Chasing Time: A Journey Through Grief."
A collection of poetry, Paulauskas' book strives to candidly explore the grief journey, through the eyes of a woman who understands the pain of losing a loved one and the healing that accompanies loss.
"You are not alone," Paulauskas said. "I want my book to be a helping hand to my readers, allowing them to feel accepted when facing conflicting emotions, like sadness and joy, at the same time."
Through crafted verses, Paulauskas hopes to capture the universal themes of sorrow and the human capacity to find solace and meaning in the face of profound loss. She invites readers to embark on an emotional journey that may transcend the boundaries of grief and ultimately celebrate the transformative nature of healing.
"Each poem is a window into my soul;" Paulauskas said, "offering relief to those who have experienced loss and an understanding to those seeking to empathize with the grieving process, including divorce, medical battles, a career change and more."
"Chasing Time: A Journey Through Grief"
By Lena Marocco Paulauskas
ISBN: 9781664299740 (softcover); 9781664299757 (hardcover); 9781664299764 (electronic)
Available at Website, WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Lena Marocco Paulauskas is a poet, playwright, performer, and teacher. Her work has been performed throughout the U.S. She is a graduate of the University of Evansville and has served as a public-school theater educator in Tex. for more than 20 years, directing thousands of students in plays and musicals. She shares her passion for writing and theater with the next generation, by leading workshops for students and teachers. Outside of the creative art scene, she is a proud military wife to her husband, Lance, and together they try to keep up with their three spirited children. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/840521-chasing-time.
