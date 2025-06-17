New Book Uses Faith-Based Poetry and Stories to Inspire God-Centered Living

Author shares wisdom, humor and encouragement aimed at guiding readers towards personal and spiritual growth
LAPORTE, Texas, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Teresa Shankle Brown has published her poetry book, "The Poems of Life," which encourages readers to put God first and seek His guidance through every aspect of life. Throughout the book, readers can experience a collection of poems, letters and short stories that aim to inspire wise decision-making and deeper faith.
In "The Poems of Life," Brown's writing is shaped by a strong foundation in Scripture and a firm belief that God continues to speak to those who listen. She hopes to offer encouragement to readers to remain open to His guidance in their everyday lives.
"This book has been written with the hope of helping the next generation and others make God-led choices," Brown said. "My book contains stories and messages designed to uplift and challenge readers to live with purpose."
In addition to devotional content, the book offers accounts that Brown describes as "exciting testimonies," which are intended to provide insight and inspiration. The testimonies are framed as accessible to both believers and individuals unfamiliar with Christianity.
"I want to provide encouragement to readers of all ages and offer a resource for those exploring or strengthening their Christian faith," Brown said.
"The Poems of Life"
By Teresa Shankle Brown
ISBN: 9781664205673 (softcover); 9781664205666 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Teresa Shankle Brown was born and raised in deep East Texas as the youngest of four children. She is now a wife, mother of two daughters and a grandmother. She has always loved poetry since her early childhood. She has written many poems and writings from the last thirty or more years. A deep love for the bible has been a great foundation for her writing and a deep faith in believing and knowing that God still speaks to His listening people. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/816801-the-poems-of-life.
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Cydney De Los Santos
480-648-7588
[email protected]
Media Contact
Cydney De Los Santos, LAVIDGE, 4806487588, [email protected]
SOURCE LAVIDGE
Share this article