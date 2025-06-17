New Book Uses Faith-Based Poetry and Stories to Inspire God-Centered Living

"I want to provide encouragement to readers of all ages and offer a resource for those exploring or strengthening their Christian faith," Brown said. Post this

"This book has been written with the hope of helping the next generation and others make God-led choices," Brown said. "My book contains stories and messages designed to uplift and challenge readers to live with purpose."

In addition to devotional content, the book offers accounts that Brown describes as "exciting testimonies," which are intended to provide insight and inspiration. The testimonies are framed as accessible to both believers and individuals unfamiliar with Christianity.

"The Poems of Life"

By Teresa Shankle Brown

ISBN: 9781664205673 (softcover); 9781664205666 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Teresa Shankle Brown was born and raised in deep East Texas as the youngest of four children. She is now a wife, mother of two daughters and a grandmother. She has always loved poetry since her early childhood. She has written many poems and writings from the last thirty or more years. A deep love for the bible has been a great foundation for her writing and a deep faith in believing and knowing that God still speaks to His listening people. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/816801-the-poems-of-life.

