New Book Warns Surging Electricity Demand--Driven by AI and Electrification--Will Strain the U.S. Power Grid

"Electricity demand is rising at a pace the system was not designed to handle," said Beaudry-Losique. "Without coordinated action across government, industry, and financial markets, the risks to reliability, cost stability, and access will increase significantly." Post this

Drawing on decades of experience across technical, government, consulting, and executive roles, Beaudry-Losique argues that the United States is ill-positioned to respond quickly to a long-developing infrastructure challenge.

"Electricity demand is rising at a pace the system was not designed to handle," said Beaudry-Losique. "Without coordinated action across government, industry, and financial markets, the risks to reliability, cost stability, and access will increase significantly."

The book highlights several converging forces shaping the future U.S. energy landscape:

Rapid expansion of AI and data center infrastructure





Electrification of transportation and industry





Constraints in transmission buildout and grid modernization





Fragmented regulatory and market structures

Using local examples from Northern Virginia — one of the world's largest data center hubs—Power Plays illustrates how local infrastructure pressures reflect broader national challenges.

The book also explores potential pathways forward, including policy reforms, infrastructure investment strategies, and coordination mechanisms across public and private stakeholders.

The book distills complex energy and policy challenges into clear, accessible insights for a broad audience.

Kirkus Reviews describes the work as "a granular and powerful analysis of the energy crisis coming for us all."

About the Author

Jacques Beaudry-Losique is a serial cleantech C-level executive, who also occupied senior leadership positions in Fortune 500 and US Department of Energy roles. Always at the forefront of energy innovation, he now applies his creativity to writing about the electricity challenges faced by the nation.

Book Information

Power Plays: How the Battle for Electrons Will Define the 21st Century

Publisher: GridSparq Publishing

Publication Date: 2026

ISBN: 9798994012109

https://www.powerplaysbook.com

Media Contact

Jacques Beaudry-Losique, GridSparq LLC, 1 5716697243, [email protected]

SOURCE GridSparq LLC