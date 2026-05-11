New Book Warns Surging Electricity Demand--Driven by AI and Electrification--Will Strain the U.S. Power Grid

Power Plays examines the widening gap between surging electricity demand and the readiness of the U.S. power grid, and its implications for consumers, businesses, and the broader economy. Drawing on deep business, technology, policy, and regulatory expertise—alongside scenario analysis and game theory—Jacques Beaudry-Losique outlines how key stakeholders may respond and presents actionable insights to help safeguard electricity access, affordability, and reliability.
ASHBURN, Va., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As artificial intelligence, data centers, and electrification drive a sharp increase in electricity demand, energy executive and industry expert Jacques Beaudry-Losique has released a new book warning that the U.S. power grid may be entering a period of significant stress.
Power Plays: How the Battle for Electrons Will Define the 21st Century analyzes the structural, regulatory, and investment challenges facing the U.S. electricity sector at a time of accelerating demand growth.
Drawing on decades of experience across technical, government, consulting, and executive roles, Beaudry-Losique argues that the United States is ill-positioned to respond quickly to a long-developing infrastructure challenge.
"Electricity demand is rising at a pace the system was not designed to handle," said Beaudry-Losique. "Without coordinated action across government, industry, and financial markets, the risks to reliability, cost stability, and access will increase significantly."
The book highlights several converging forces shaping the future U.S. energy landscape:
- Rapid expansion of AI and data center infrastructure
- Electrification of transportation and industry
- Constraints in transmission buildout and grid modernization
- Fragmented regulatory and market structures
Using local examples from Northern Virginia — one of the world's largest data center hubs—Power Plays illustrates how local infrastructure pressures reflect broader national challenges.
The book also explores potential pathways forward, including policy reforms, infrastructure investment strategies, and coordination mechanisms across public and private stakeholders.
The book distills complex energy and policy challenges into clear, accessible insights for a broad audience.
Kirkus Reviews describes the work as "a granular and powerful analysis of the energy crisis coming for us all."
About the Author
Jacques Beaudry-Losique is a serial cleantech C-level executive, who also occupied senior leadership positions in Fortune 500 and US Department of Energy roles. Always at the forefront of energy innovation, he now applies his creativity to writing about the electricity challenges faced by the nation.
Book Information
Power Plays: How the Battle for Electrons Will Define the 21st Century
Publisher: GridSparq Publishing
Publication Date: 2026
ISBN: 9798994012109
https://www.powerplaysbook.com
Media Contact
Jacques Beaudry-Losique, GridSparq LLC, 1 5716697243, [email protected]
SOURCE GridSparq LLC
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