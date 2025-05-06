New Book, 'Wellness Reimagined' by Erin Clifford, Empowers Readers to Carve Their Own Wellness Path

"Wellness Reimagined does not propose a one-size-fits-all approach to improved well-being," she says. "It's an invitation for readers to embrace a wellness journey that is deeply personal, intentional, and sustainable." Post this

In a world full of rigid wellness trends, Clifford reimagines what health and wellness look like when approached with adaptability and flexibility.

"Wellness Reimagined does not propose a one-size-fits-all approach to improved well-being," she says. "It's an invitation for readers to embrace a wellness journey that is deeply personal, intentional, and sustainable."

In the book, readers will discover:

How to design a flexible, tailored wellness routine

Tools to manage stress and build emotional resilience

Practical nutrition and fitness strategies

Ways to prioritize self-care

Real-life examples and actionable worksheets to support transformation

As a Corporate Wellness Consultant, Licensed Professional Counselor, and National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach, Erin Clifford brings her education and experience to every page. Her guidance is rooted in science, but delivered with heart. A must-read for busy professionals, parents, caregivers, or anyone ready for a more harmonized, fulfilling life.

Wellness Reimagined is now available in hardcover, e-book, and audiobook formats at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Books-A-Million, Bookshop, and Simon & Schuster. You may also pick up a copy at Hudson News bookstores at most major airports.

For more information about Erin Clifford and her work, please visit https://erincliffordwellness.com/

"Wellness Reimagined: A Holistic Approach to Health, Happiness, and Harmony"

By Erin Clifford

Hardcover | 5.38(w) x 8.38(h) in | 256 pages

ISBN-13: 9781637634189

For more information about the book, visit https://wellnessreimaginedbook.com/

About Erin Clifford, JD, MA, LPC, NBC-HWC

Erin Clifford is a Corporate Wellness Consultant and mental health counselor who helps professionals lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. Combining her mental health, nutrition, and lifestyle management expertise, she offers tailored coaching and seminars on stress management, mindfulness, and overall well-being. Erin holds a Juris Doctor from DePaul College of Law and a master's in Mental Health Counseling from Northwestern University. Her insights have been featured in publications like Shape, U.S. News & World Report, and Prevention magazine.

