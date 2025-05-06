New Book, 'Wellness Reimagined' by Erin Clifford, Empowers Readers to Carve Their Own Wellness Path

Now available: 'Wellness Reimagined: A Holistic Approach to Health, Happiness, and Harmony' will transform how you approach well-being
CHICAGO, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks the release of Wellness Reimagined: A Holistic Approach to Health, Happiness, and Harmony (Forefront Books, Hardcover, Ebook), the debut book by health and wellness coach Erin Clifford, JD, MA, LPC. This guide empowers readers to design wellness journeys that align with their unique values and lifestyles and promotes a holistic framework for wellness that integrates nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress management, mindful living, and intentional self-care.
"[This book] will give you the tools you need to create a flexible, fulfilling wellness routine that fits your busy life," says Stephanie Mansour, Fitness Expert, TV Host, and TODAY Show Contributor. "Erin's approachable, results-driven strategies make sustainable health and happiness achievable for high achievers everywhere."
In a world full of rigid wellness trends, Clifford reimagines what health and wellness look like when approached with adaptability and flexibility.
"Wellness Reimagined does not propose a one-size-fits-all approach to improved well-being," she says. "It's an invitation for readers to embrace a wellness journey that is deeply personal, intentional, and sustainable."
In the book, readers will discover:
- How to design a flexible, tailored wellness routine
- Tools to manage stress and build emotional resilience
- Practical nutrition and fitness strategies
- Ways to prioritize self-care
- Real-life examples and actionable worksheets to support transformation
As a Corporate Wellness Consultant, Licensed Professional Counselor, and National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach, Erin Clifford brings her education and experience to every page. Her guidance is rooted in science, but delivered with heart. A must-read for busy professionals, parents, caregivers, or anyone ready for a more harmonized, fulfilling life.
"Wellness Reimagined: A Holistic Approach to Health, Happiness, and Harmony"
By Erin Clifford
Hardcover | 5.38(w) x 8.38(h) in | 256 pages
ISBN-13: 9781637634189
About Erin Clifford, JD, MA, LPC, NBC-HWC
Erin Clifford is a Corporate Wellness Consultant and mental health counselor who helps professionals lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. Combining her mental health, nutrition, and lifestyle management expertise, she offers tailored coaching and seminars on stress management, mindfulness, and overall well-being. Erin holds a Juris Doctor from DePaul College of Law and a master's in Mental Health Counseling from Northwestern University. Her insights have been featured in publications like Shape, U.S. News & World Report, and Prevention magazine.
