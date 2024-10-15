New Book Which Unveils the Realities of Child Custody Battles becomes Amazon #1 Best Seller in 9 Categories

"I have seen countless parents go into a divorce completely unprepared for the vicious legal clashes and emotional fallout that can happen," said Karen B. Rosenthal. "This book is here to help parents feel empowered and make better decisions, no matter what challenges they face." Post this

Everything you need to know about how a child custody battle progresses, from pre-trial to appeal, and what courts consider when determining legal and physical custody;

How to protect a child's mental health during divorce;

What to do when your co-parent is alienating your child from you;

How to handle tricky custody situations, such as relocation and grandparent visitation;

How to protect yourself and your child from domestic violence, drug and alcohol use, and other dangers;

When you should not fight a custody battle and when you absolutely must—for the sake of your children.

Rosenthal, co-founder of Manhattan matrimonial law firm Bikel, Rosenthal & Schanfield, LLP, has been certified as an Attorney for the Child since 2005 and is consistently appointed by New York County judges and chosen by her peers to represent children in custody fights. Recognized by Lawdragon 500 as a 2024 Leading Family Lawyer and by Crain's New York Business as a 2023 Notable Woman in Law, she is a frequent speaker on the issues of parental alienation, shared parenting, blended families, and other topics related to children going through divorce or separation.

"I have seen countless parents go into a divorce completely unprepared for the vicious legal clashes and emotional fallout that can happen," said Karen B. Rosenthal. "This book is here to help parents feel empowered and make better decisions, no matter what challenges they face."

"'Cracking the Custody Code' is the ultimate guidebook for any parent navigating the legal and emotional challenges of a custody dispute," said Veronica Pamoukaghlian, Editorial Director from Sutton Hart Press. "With their extensive experience and recognition in family law, Karen and Dror make an excellent addition to Sutton Hart's roster of expert authors."

Bikel is an award-winning divorce trial lawyer and co-founder of Bikel, Rosenthal & Schanfield. One of New York's best-known divorce trial attorneys, he focuses on high-conflict, high-net-worth divorces and child custody battles. His last book, "The 1% Divorce – When Titans Clash," also became an Amazon bestseller when Sutton Hart released it in Jan. 2020.

"Navigating a custody battle is never easy, even if you have a good co-parenting relationship with your ex," added Bikel. "My hope is that parents will turn to 'Cracking the Custody Code' throughout their divorce to do what is best for their child despite tumultuous circumstances."

"Cracking the Custody Code: Strategies for Winning the High Stakes Battle for Your Children" is available now through Amazon.

About Karen B. Rosenthal

Karen B. Rosenthal is a co-founder of matrimonial litigation firm Bikel, Rosenthal & Schanfield LLP, where she brings 30 years of matrimonial law experience to bear in matters involving high-net-worth equitable distribution, contentious custody battles and other high-stakes disputes. Certified as an Attorney for the Child and a frequent speaker on topics related to children going through high-conflict divorce, she has been recognized as a leading New York lawyer by Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers, and New York magazine. Karen B. Rosenthal is a partner and co-founder at matrimonial litigation firm Bikel Rosenthal & Schanfield LLP, where she brings 35 years of matrimonial law experience to bear in matters involving high-net-worth equitable distribution, contentious custody battles, and other high-stakes disputes. Certified as an Attorney for the Child and a frequent speaker on topics related to children going through high-conflict divorce, she has been recognized as a leading New York lawyer by Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers, Crain's New York Business magazine, and New York magazine.

About Dror Bikel

Dror Bikel co-founded Bikel Rosenthal & Schanfield, New York's best known firm for high-conflict matrimonial disputes. A New York Superlawyer℠ and twice recognized (2020 and 2021) New York Divorce Trial Lawyer of the Year, Dror's reputation as a fearsome advocate in difficult custody and divorce disputes has led him to deliver solid outcomes in some of New York's most complex family law trials. Attorney Bikel is a frequent commentator on high profile divorces for national and international media outlets. His book The 1% Divorce - When Titans Clash was a 5-category Amazon bestseller.

About Sutton Hart Press

Sutton Hart is an award-winning publishing house based in Vancouver, WA focused on

informative non-fiction titles authored by high-authority thought leaders. Sutton Hart categories

include business, entrepreneurship, law, science and health, technology, and popular culture.

Learn more http://www.suttonhart.com

Media Contact

Maggie Jessup, Sutton Hart Press, 3605210437, [email protected], www.suttonhart.com

SOURCE Sutton Hart Press