New Britannica Learning Platform Drives Student Curiosity, Literacy, Toward Adventures in Learning

"Reading is the cornerstone of education, and teachers are deeply committed to helping every student succeed," said Joan Jacobsen, vice president, product development and strategy, with Britannica Education. "Expedition: Learn helps build vocabulary, language, verbal reasoning, literacy knowledge and reading comprehension."

Each digital lesson offers a four-stage guided path toward discovery and understanding.

Spark Interest - Each lesson begins with a video that introduces the topic. Key terms are defined and displayed throughout the lesson, and students respond to questions and draw conclusions from the video.

Build Understanding - Fact-checked, well-written Britannica articles, available at four different reading levels, help students explore the topic in depth.

Connect Learning - A series of questions helps students connect the information presented in this lesson to their own learning, encouraging them to draw on their own experiences in their responses.

Learn More - Students have the opportunity to dive deeper into the topics using additional Britannica resources, ideal for inquiry-based learning and research projects.

In addition, teacher toolkits provide the needed support for educators to help address learning gaps that are identified by the built-in assessments.

"Students learn at different rates and in many different ways. We understand this, and we've created a classroom solution that supports learners at all levels," said Jacobsen.

About Britannica Education

Our mission is to inspire curiosity and the joy of learning and to help teachers, students and lifelong learners explore their world more deeply. We partner with educators, school districts, ministries and media companies all around the world. Trusted in over 83 countries, translated into over 100 languages and used by more than 150 million students, we provide effective, enriching, and innovative tools, resources, and ideas to meet evolving teaching and learning needs. Britannica Education is a division of the Britannica Group, which is headquartered in Chicago.

