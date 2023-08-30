New Brochure on Piezo Transducers for Microfluidics, from PI

Our piezo components address your challenge of liquid handling in a small space.
AUBURN, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Piezoelectric microfluidic devices are used for dispensing and controlling miniscule volumes down to the nanoliter and picoliter range. These piezo transducers enable liquid handling applications in the field of lab automation and vitro diagnostics.
Application examples for piezo microfluidic devices are
- Shock-Free Pumping of Small Liquid Volumina
- Precise Droplet Generation
- PCR or Genome Sequencing
- Challenging Separating and Sorting Tasks
- Active Fluid Mixing
- Valve Functions with Very Low Flow Rates
- Molecular Diagnostics, e.g., ELISA Testing
- Cytometry and Single Cell Isolation
- Point-of-Care and Lab-on-a-Chip Systems
- Microarray Spotting
Download | Piezo Transducers for Microfluidics brochure
Explore additional information on piezoelectric transducers and their applications
Industries include Life Sciences, Biomedical Research, Medical Instrumentation, Drug Discovery, Cytometry
PI Americas
http://www.pi-usa.us | [email protected] | (508) 832-3456
Applications Blog | Videos | X | LinkedIn
Media Contact
Piezo Transducers for Microfluidics, PI (Physik Instrumente) LP, (508) 832-3456, [email protected], https://www.pi-usa.us/en/
SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP
Share this article