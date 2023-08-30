New Brochure on Piezo Transducers for Microfluidics, from PI

Our piezo components address your challenge of liquid handling in a small space.

AUBURN, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Piezoelectric microfluidic devices are used for dispensing and controlling miniscule volumes down to the nanoliter and picoliter range. These piezo transducers enable liquid handling applications in the field of lab automation and vitro diagnostics.

Application examples for piezo microfluidic devices are

Shock-Free Pumping of Small Liquid Volumina

Precise Droplet Generation

PCR or Genome Sequencing

Challenging Separating and Sorting Tasks

Active Fluid Mixing

Valve Functions with Very Low Flow Rates

Molecular Diagnostics, e.g., ELISA Testing

Cytometry and Single Cell Isolation

Point-of-Care and Lab-on-a-Chip Systems

Microarray Spotting

Industries include Life Sciences, Biomedical Research, Medical Instrumentation, Drug Discovery, Cytometry

