New Brunswick: Canada's Classroom for Nature, Science, and Outdoor Skills

Atlantic Canada Agreement on Tourism (ACAT)

FREDERICTON, NB, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In New Brunswick, travel isn't just about seeing -- it's about doing. This Maritime province is packed with immersive experiences that invite visitors to learn new skills, connect with nature, and gain a deeper appreciation for local culture, history, and ecology. Whether it's learning how to photograph moose or becoming a houseboat captain, travelers will find adventure and discovery around every corner.

Wildlife Photography in the Forest

Nathan Robinson is a professional wildlife photographer and licensed nature tour guide who brings visitors into the wilderness of New Brunswick on photo workshops to look for moose, bear, lynx and other elusive creatures. His tours are small and low-impact, designed for those interested in learning how to photograph wildlife responsibly and with a deeper understanding of the landscape and their habitat. No experience necessary, just curiosity and a camera.

A Crash Course in Caviar and Conservation

At Acadian Sturgeon & Caviar, guests start the morning on the St. John River, joining a small team catching short-nosed sturgeon for scientific study. Back on land, guests tour the facilities and then partake in Caviar Academy, a multi-course caviar tasting experience led by owner Cornel Ceapa, a scientist, conservationist, and fisherman, who explains how this ancient species ties into modern sustainability efforts. The experience is part hands-on, part tasting menu, and a full learning adventure.

Become a Houseboat Captain on the St. John River

After taking a short online course to earn a Pleasure Craft Operator Card, guests can become the captain of a luxury houseboat with Lakeway Houseboat Vacations in Fredericton. These floating cottages feature hot tubs, rooftop dining, kitchens, and even water slides. The houseboats sleep up to 14 guests and provide access to communities, attractions, and restaurants while cruising along the historic St. John River.

Astrotourism with Cliff Valley Astronomy

New Brunswick, which is 85% forested and has minimal light pollution, has four Dark Sky Destinations recognized by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. Cliff Valley Astronomy offers telescope viewing and night sky interpretation in these areas, making the stars and space accessible to beginners and enthusiasts alike. This year, Mount Carleton Provincial Park will host a Dark Sky Festival on August 1 – 2. The event will include guided viewings, expert talks, yoga under the stars, arts and crafts, music and much more.

Geological Time Travel at Stonehammer UNESCO Global Geopark

Stonehammer UNESCO Global Geopark spans nearly 1,000 square miles and serves as an outdoor classroom for exploring Earth's deep past. As the first Geopark in North America, it offers opportunities to study geological processes, fossil records, and the movement of tectonic plates. The park includes coastal exposures, rock outcrops, and sites like the Reversing Falls, where visitors can observe the effects of ancient continental collisions. Located in and around Saint John, Canada's oldest incorporated city, Stonehammer provides a space to engage directly with geological features that span over a billion years of history.

Fly Fishing as Meditation and Adventure

With pristine rivers and world-class guides, New Brunswick is a popular destination for fly fishing enthusiasts, particularly those targeting Atlantic salmon, striped bass and trout. Guided packages often include accommodations and meals, making it easy to relax and connect with the serene wilderness, as well as local guides to instruct visitors on how to cast the perfect fly. Fly fishing in New Brunswick goes beyond the thrill of the catch, with a peaceful, meditative experience ideal for nature lovers of all skill levels.

For more information on New Brunswick, visit https://tourismnewbrunswick.ca/.

About Atlantic Canada Agreement on Tourism (ACAT):

This press release has been made possible through funding provided by the Atlantic Canada Agreement on Tourism (ACAT). ACAT is a nine-member pan-Atlantic initiative comprising the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the four Atlantic Canada Tourism Industry Associations, and the four Provincial Departments responsible for tourism.

For more information on the four provinces, visit these websites or follow on social media:

New Brunswick

Web: www.tourismnewbrunswick.ca

Instagram: @DestinationNB

Facebook: @ExploreNB

Nova Scotia

Web: www.novascotia.com

Instagram: @VisitNovaScotia

X: @VisitNovaScotia

Facebook: @NovaScotia

Newfoundland and Labrador

Web: www.newfoundlandlabrador.com

Instagram: @newfoundlandlabrador

X: @NLtweets

Facebook: @NewfoundlandLabradorTourism

Prince Edward Island

Web: www.tourismpei.com

Instagram: @tourismpei

X: @tourismpei

Facebook: @tourismpei

MEDIA CONTACT:

Bridget Fairless / Gabrielle Naucke

Redpoint

212.229.0119

[email protected]

[email protected]

Media Contact

Bridget Fairless, Atlantic Canada Agreement on Tourism (ACAT), 1 (212) 229-0119, [email protected], https://redpointmarketingpr.com/

SOURCE Atlantic Canada Agreement on Tourism (ACAT)