New Builders Spring Home Show Fenton to be Held March 16-17 at STL Athletic Center

Spending more time at home has made many people reevaluate their spaces. From design to functionality, many homeowners have found areas that would benefit from updates. The Home Show is a great resource for products, services, and local experts to help with updates to create homes that fit the needs of today's families for their best home life.

Show visitors are encouraged to bring photos of their homes as well as examples of items on their wish list to create ideal spaces in their homes. No question is too small and with hundreds of home pros in attendance, the answers are easy to find. Homeowners can save time by visiting a variety of companies in one convenient location and get started on their home improvement journey.

St. Louisans can find what they need for their homes, inside and out, including kitchens and baths, flooring, window treatments, decks, fencing, windows, siding, doors and so much more. People coming to the Show will find companies, products and services to create ideal outdoor living spaces. Exhibitors at the show can help with everything from small space upgrades to large-scale projects. Shop for spas, swim spas and pools; patios and sunrooms; outdoor furniture and playground equipment; landscaping and lawn equipment; as well as storage sheds, outdoor lighting, patio umbrellas and awnings, fire pits, and more.

Home Builders Association home pros share expert advice on a variety of timely topics at the HBA Home Experts Stage. The Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri is comprised of hundreds of companies and experts in all things home-related. HBA members will present informative seminars on a variety of topics that include valuable tips and advice for homeowners. Topics include: Appliance Trends and Finding the Right Product for Your Needs by AUTCOhome Appliance; Color Trends in Home Décor by Blind Ambition; Fireplace Maintenance for Safety and Comfort by Forshaw of St. Louis; Hiding Technology in a Modern Home by Audio Video Experts; and Organize Your Home & Simplify Your Life by Closet Factory. Visit the show website for seminar dates and times.

HBA Home Shows are always family-friendly, so bring the kids. There will be a Family Fun Area where kids can color and create fun crafts. The Home Show is also hosting a Food Drive. Visitors can donate food items to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and are encouraged to bring non-perishable food in non-breakable containers. Suggested items include: peanut butter, tuna, canned meats and beans; canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, jellies, jams and dried fruit; cereal, oatmeal, rice and crackers; pasta and sauce, boxed meals, soups and stews; and baby products like powdered formula, baby food, diapers and wipes.

The Builders Spring Home Show Fenton gives area residents the chance to register to win thousands in prizes, including the Pot of Gold $500 Cash Giveaway from the Home Builders Association. The Show is the perfect place for people dreaming of home improvements or planning projects.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 17. Admission and parking are FREE. Visit https://STLHomeShow.com for details.

