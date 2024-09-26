New Bundle 2024-2025 ezPaycheck Software to Processes Both Contractor and Employee Paychecks

Just released 2024-2025 bundle version for ezPaycheck software is available for a limited time to help businesses fights inflation with mid-year payroll processing and tax form processing for employees and contractors. For details download visit halfpricesoft.com.
SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Businesses get the unique and just released 2024-2025 bundle version of ezPaycheck software from Halfpricesoft.com. This update will assist clients with mid-year payroll processing features for both contractors and hourly employees at one flat rate. Get it for a limited time only!
"Latest ezPaycheck software is now available in a bundle version for years 2024-2025 for a discounted cost of $219.00 for a limited time and will process payroll for both contractors and hourly employees. " said Dr. Ge, the Founder of halfpricesoft.com.
Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's unique features, including the intuitive graphical interface.
The main features include:
- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees and contractors
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge
- Supports network access for 2-10 users (additional cost)
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, 943, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required for W2 and W3)
-- Securely and easily file 941 forms directly through the ezPaycheck software using our IRS Authorized system. (separate cost)
ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately.
Priced at $149 per calendar year for a single installation. (2024- 2025 bundle version available for a limited time for $219.00) no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com
Share this article