New Cabinet Refinishing System Speeds Up Kitchen Makeovers

A new cabinet refinishing system from Zen-Tek Coatings is designed to help contractors speed up kitchen cabinet makeovers by reducing sanding and prep work. The enhanced Cabinext formula allows professionals to refinish cabinets more efficiently while maintaining a durable, factory-quality finish.

ADDISON, Ill., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kitchen renovations remain one of the most common home improvement projects in the United States, with cabinet upgrades often playing a major role in modern kitchen remodels. Traditional cabinet refinishing frequently requires extensive sanding and preparation before coatings can be applied, adding labor time, dust, and disruption to renovation projects.

Zen-Tek Coatings has introduced Cabinext cabinet refinishing system, designed to help contractors refinish kitchen cabinets more efficiently while maintaining a durable, factory-finish appearance. The system is engineered to reduce the amount of sanding typically required during cabinet refinishing while still delivering strong adhesion and long-lasting performance.

According to remodeling industry reports, kitchen renovations are among the most frequently completed home improvement projects, with cabinet upgrades playing a central role in many remodels. For contractors and renovation professionals, finding ways to update cabinets efficiently can have a significant impact on project timelines and labor requirements.

The Cabinext system was developed to address a common challenge faced by refinishers and renovation contractors: the time-intensive preparation work required before cabinets can be refinished. Traditional refinishing methods often involve significant sanding to prepare cabinet surfaces for coating. The enhanced Cabinext formula is designed to minimize mechanical sanding on properly prepared surfaces, allowing professionals to complete cabinet refinishing projects more efficiently without sacrificing finish quality or durability.

"Cabinet refinishing has long involved labor-heavy prep work that slows projects down and increases costs," said John Venuti, founder of Zen-Tek Coatings. "Cabinext was created to help professionals reduce prep time, minimize dust, and still deliver a smooth, durable finish that meets modern kitchen design expectations."

The coating system is compatible with a variety of cabinet substrates, including laminate, sealed wood, and previously finished surfaces when properly cleaned and prepared. Its balanced chemistry supports strong adhesion while providing resistance to household chemicals, cleaning products, and everyday wear—important qualities for cabinet doors and drawers that experience frequent use.

Cabinet refinishing is increasingly used by contractors and property managers as an alternative to full cabinet replacement. By restoring existing cabinets rather than removing them, refinishing can help reduce demolition, material costs, and renovation timelines while still providing updated kitchen aesthetics.

Cabinext can be used in residential kitchen renovations, multi-unit housing updates, and light commercial environments where efficient cabinet restoration can simplify remodeling projects. The system is designed for professional use in occupied spaces, making it suitable for homes, apartments, and other properties where minimizing disruption during renovation work is important.

More information about the Cabinext cabinet refinishing system, including application guidance and technical details, is available at

https://zentekcoatings.com/cabinext

About Zen-Tek Coatings

Zen-Tek Coatings develops professional refinishing products for bathroom and kitchen surfaces, including bathtubs, tile, countertops, and cabinets. Built on field experience and focused on innovation, Zen-Tek products are designed to help refinishing professionals work more efficiently while delivering long-lasting, high-quality finishes.

Media Contact

John Venuti, Zen-Tek Coatings, 1 331-466-2550, [email protected], https://zentekcoatings.com

SOURCE Zen-Tek Coatings