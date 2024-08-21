New Case Management System and Complaint Management Software for Public Environmental Health and Code Enforcement by Inspect2go

Inspect2go offers new case management software and complaint management solutions for local-level code enforcement and environmental health agencies. These systems handle complaints and track cases from initiation through resolution.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Case Management Software and Complaint Management Systems are now available from Inspect2go. The Complaint Management Software processes complaints from the public, assigns them, and tracks follow-up inspections. The Case Management Software manages public environmental health, housing, and other code enforcement cases, starting with the initial violation and continuing through resolution. The systems include modules for case record tracking, letters, notices, citations, and reporting. They are designed for local (city, county, and municipal) government code enforcement, building, public health, housing, and environmental health departments.