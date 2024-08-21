New Case Management System and Complaint Management Software for Public Environmental Health and Code Enforcement by Inspect2go

Inspect2go offers new case management software and complaint management solutions for local-level code enforcement and environmental health agencies. These systems handle complaints and track cases from initiation through resolution.
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Case Management Software and Complaint Management Systems are now available from Inspect2go. The Complaint Management Software processes complaints from the public, assigns them, and tracks follow-up inspections. The Case Management Software manages public environmental health, housing, and other code enforcement cases, starting with the initial violation and continuing through resolution. The systems include modules for case record tracking, letters, notices, citations, and reporting. They are designed for local (city, county, and municipal) government code enforcement, building, public health, housing, and environmental health departments.
Case Management/Complaint Management Features:
- Intake complaints
- Create and manage cases
- Reference violations and cite regulatory codes
- Assign cases to officers and inspectors
- Track notes and communications
- Conduct inspections using mobile apps (iPad, Android, or Surface Pro)
- Web-based, cloud-hosted case management software accessible from any browser-enabled device
- Citizen portals for complaint input, online payments, and case tracking
Learn more: Complaint Management Software
About Inspect2go
Inspect2go offers specialized software for city, county, and state-level government agencies. We serve public health, environmental health, engineering, building, code enforcement, and other departments that interact daily with the public. Products and services include public web portals for online citizen access, permitting and licensing software with online applications and payment processing, data migration, cloud (SQL) database hosting services, inspection mobile applications, and custom programming services to automate complex office workflows. Inspect2go products are web/cloud-based solutions with ongoing SaaS support and maintenance.
Media Contact
Paul Smith, Inspect2go Inc., 1 (949) 429-4620, [email protected], https://inspect2go.com/
SOURCE Inspect2go Inc.
Share this article