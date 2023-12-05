New Case Study from iNymbus Highlighting Deductions Automation for $2B Company

We developed iNymbus to provide automation for retail suppliers of all sizes to streamline tedious processes around shortage, compliance, and pricing chargebacks and deductions. iNymbus DeductionsXchange is proven to speed up deductions processing by 30x and at a fraction of the cost. Post this

1. Efficient Deductions Management:

iNymbus RPA seamlessly integrated into existing processes, addressing pain points and streamlining deductions management.



2. Boosted Accuracy and Speed:

The RPA solution increased accuracy, accelerated workflows, and improved customer satisfaction.



Cost Savings and Resource Optimization:

The company achieved cost savings and optimized resource utilization, redirecting efforts toward value-added tasks.



Scalability and Adaptability:

iNymbus RPA scaled seamlessly, adapting to the company's evolving needs without compromising efficiency.



Positive Bottom-Line Impact:

Tangible financial benefits and ROI were realized through the successful deployment of iNymbus RPA.

Commenting on the case study, Sreedhar Narahari, CEO of iNymbus, emphasized, "This success story showcases the transformative power of intelligent automation in revolutionizing traditional processes."

The complete case study is available for download at https://info.inymbus.com/retail-giant-transforms-deduction-case-study. For media inquiries, contact Ruben Sarino at [email protected].

About iNymbus:

iNymbus transforms finance processes with cloud-based solutions for deduction management, return authorization, and more. Our SaaS model seamlessly integrates into existing platforms without capital or maintenance investments. DeductionsXchange, our flagship offering, automates retailer deductions and chargebacks, boosting efficiency by 30X. Our cloud robotic process automation handles claims across 25+ retail vendor portals, reducing costs and reclaiming revenue. With flexible pricing and tailored automation, iNymbus scales to meet your business needs.

