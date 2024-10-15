New Casebook Study Finds Majority of Nonprofits Struggling with Staffing in 2024

During a time of economic uncertainty and instability, more than half of nonprofits polled (53%) say they have struggled with adequate staffing and turnover during the last year, while more than four in 10 are also finding it hard to secure funding. Post this

The Casebook survey of nearly 50 organizations found that one-third spend over 16 hours per week on case management, and two-thirds operate on a small staff of less than five employees. Moreover, nearly 40% say they've seen a higher demand for their services than they can meet due to team availability. With Casebook, nonprofits are improving data collection, reporting, and case management to reduce time spent on administrative tasks. Casebook customers say the platform is saving them up to 40 hours per month on the same activities that were draining resources.

Beyond day-to-day operations, Casebook recently introduced the Funding Source Tool to help easily track spending and report on community impact, so that reporting for funding and grants is more efficient and effective.

"Data about our outcomes is a crucial part of our ability to continue providing services to our community," said Rhonda Hendrickson, Chief Operating Officer at YWCA, Greater Harrisburg. "Before Casebook, it took days or even weeks to pull information and reports for grants and funding, but now we can easily prepare these reports. Beyond demonstrating our impact, these insights have also helped us identify gaps in our services, which have allowed us to evolve what we're offering."

Casebook PBC supports more than 350 customers nationwide, documenting nearly 100,000 service enrollments across 75,000 cases. To learn more about Casebook PBC and its approach, visit https://www.casebook.net/.

Casebook PBC is the innovator of human services software, improving outcomes for organizations and the people they serve. With its configurable, easy-to-use SaaS solution, Casebook PBC empowers government agencies and nonprofits of all sizes by providing them with the tools to control everything from intake to case management while delivering reliable data about the effectiveness of their programs. By centralizing tracking, communication, and faster reporting, Casebook PBC reduces operational costs, fosters internal collaboration, and helps the helpers accelerate an end to poverty.

