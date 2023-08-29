New Cat 60V 800 CFM Variable-Speed Blower Removes Leaves, Grass Clippings and Other Debris in Its Path

The new Cat® 60V 800 CFM Variable-Speed Blower maximizes speed and air volume into a single powerful unit with its inline brushless motor. Renowned worldwide, the Cat brand is noted for its engineering, innovation and rugged dependability of its building and construction equipment. Now, with the emergence of Cat 60V outdoor power equipment, the same focus on quality, durability and performance continues.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new Cat® 60V 800 CFM Variable-Speed Blower maximizes speed and air volume into a single powerful unit with its inline brushless motor. Renowned worldwide, the Cat brand is noted for its engineering, innovation and rugged dependability of its building and construction equipment. Now, with the emergence of Cat 60V outdoor power equipment, the same focus on quality, durability and performance continues.

For the landscape crew breaking away from gas power to the everyday homeowner, this innovative dual-function, variable-speed, blower delivers up to 800 CFM with an air speed of 170 mph.

Powered by a Cat 60V 5.0Ah MAX lithium-ion battery, the blower's advanced technology enhances performance and extends run time. Fully-enclosed cell protection provides increased security against vibration, impact, moisture and thermal runaway. The Cat 60V 800 CFM Blower comes with a 3-amp, charger. The Cat 60V battery is compatible with all Cat 60V outdoor power equipment for cost savings and convenience.

The 60V 800 CFM Blower is equipped with a highly-efficient and dependable brushless motor. The high-performance brushless motor provides up to 40 percent more power and 10 percent longer run time than standard motors. The brushless motor runs cooler with less friction and heat buildup than conventional motors, resulting in smooth, reliable operation and extended tool life.

By sliding the variable air control nozzle forward or backwards, the user can choose between high-speed air or high-volume air modes. High-speed air dislodges leaves and debris from thick, grassy areas, while high-volume is better for hard surfaces or covering larger areas. Slide the blower tube backwards for speed, or slide it forward for greater air volume. Plus, the Cat blower utilizes dual air-intakes for moving greater air volume when in the forward, high-volume, position.

The 11.3 lb. blower (with battery) features sonic turbine fan technology with its high speed brushless motor. The blower has variable-speed, plus turbo. The turbo feature sends a blast of air when working with large jobs. The blower's speed control dial is integrated into the blower's D-shape handle. The handle has a comfortable tactile rubber grip for comfort and control.

The Cat 60V 800 CFM Blower can be utilized all season-long, removing grass clippings from sidewalk, walkways, patio and driveways. It also moves dust, dirt and debris from garage floors, as well as entryways into the home.

In addition to the Cat 60V Blower (DG651), the kit also includes one Cat 60V 5.0Ah battery with charge-level indicator (DG6B5), and a 3 amp (DG6C3). The Cat 60V blower is covered by the Cat five-year limited warranty.

The Cat 60V 800 CFM Variable-Speed Blower(DG651) is available at Lowes.com, tractorsupply.com, Leafblowersdirect.com, Powerequipmentdirect.com and Amazon. A bare tool version, minus the battery and charger (DG519) also is available at Tractorsupply.com and Amazon.

About Cat® Tools

The Cat® brand is recognized as the global leader in building and construction equipment. Today, new lines of Cat professional-grade outdoor power equipment, cordless and corded power tools, manufactured by Positec Tool Corporation, provide the same high level of performance and dependability. Cat power tools include new performance-enhancing innovations in battery technology and high efficiency brushless motors. Visit http://www.Catpowertools.com.

© 2021 Caterpillar. All Rights Reserved. CAT, CATERPILLAR, LET'S DO THE WORK, their respective logos, "Caterpillar Yellow," the "Power Edge" and "Modern Hex" trade dress as well as corporate and product identity used herein, are trademarks of Caterpillar and may not be used without permission. Positec Group Limited, a licensee of Caterpillar Inc. http://www.Cat.com / http://www.Caterpillar.com

