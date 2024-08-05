New Cat® Simulators Collaborative Worksite Training™ Package Teaches Operators How to Work Together as a Team

"Our new Collaborative Worksite Training package provides learners with a realistic, hands-on experience of working with other heavy equipment operators as a team in the same virtual construction site environment," says Vanessa Price, Simformotion Vice President. Post this

The Collaborative Worksite Training package is an ideal solution for in-person operator training in any setting—be it a classroom, office or shop—or for remote training for learners in different rooms, buildings or even states.

"Our new Collaborative Worksite Training package provides learners with a realistic, hands-on experience of working with other operators as a team in the same virtual construction site environment. The package is designed to take heavy equipment operator training programs and learners to the next level. For example, when learners encounter real-world job site scenarios, they must work together to succeed in the exercise. It's no longer about just one learner completing training successfully, now it's a team learning how to work together efficiently, effectively and safely," says Vanessa Price, Vice President of Simformotion.

Simulation offers a safe alternative to using machines for equipment training—with no need to take a costly machine out of production, worry about the weather, or, most importantly, worry about the operator's or others' safety on the construction site.

The Collaborative Worksite Training package is available in multiple languages and includes a method for recording and reporting the results of each learner's simulation session, comparing their performance to Caterpillar benchmarks. Choose from a full simulator system with a motion platform or compact SimLite models. Both feature authentic Cat® controls and VR Edition which set the package apart from others. With the VR headset, users experience a larger view of the environment with greater depth perception.

Whether you want to add the Collaborative Worksite Training package to a school program or corporate heavy equipment operator training program, the full-size and SimLite simulator systems are portable and easy to move from a classroom to a trailer. The full-size simulators convert from one model to another while using the same base unit and conversion kits, enabling you to cross-train on more machines and save space.

Cat Simulators are available in other models for the construction, mining, and forestry industries. Visit www.catsimulators.com for more information.

About Simformotion™ LLC

Simformotion™ LLC is a leader in heavy equipment simulator training solutions. Simulation can help address initiatives such as safety and production; while ensuring training can be delivered anytime day or night, regardless of weather conditions. Cat Simulators are chosen as training solutions in such markets as mining, construction, forestry, government, and trade and vocational schools. In addition, Simformotion offers exclusive turn-key training curriculums; and is a reseller for many other training experiences, including simulators and VR. Simformotion™ LLC is a licensee of Caterpillar Inc. As used herein, "Simformotion" means Simformotion™ LLC, a Delaware limited liability company.

About Caterpillar Inc.

With 2023 sales and revenues of $67.1 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

CAT, CATERPILLAR, LET'S DO THE WORK, their respective logos, "Caterpillar Corporate Yellow," and the "Power Edge" and "Modern Hex" trade dress, as well as corporate and product identity used herein, are trademarks of Caterpillar and may not be used without permission. www.cat.com / www.caterpillar.com Third party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Kim Roberts, Simformotion, 1 13096703200, [email protected], https://simformotion.com/

SOURCE Simformotion