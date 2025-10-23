New Cat® Simulators Next Generation Excavator System Teaches Operators Skills and Techniques Using Integrated Machine Technologies

"The new Next Generation Excavator system levels up the Cat Simulators family of excavator models," said Vanessa Price, Vice President of Simformotion. "The simulator's exercises focus on training learners to use Cat Technology systems that are integrated in today's equipment." Post this

"The new Next Generation Excavator system levels up the Cat Simulators family of excavator models," said Vanessa Price, Vice President of Simformotion. "The simulator's exercises focus on training learners to use Cat Technology systems that are integrated in today's equipment. Our team worked closely with Caterpillar's experts to develop each exercise, ensuring that all learners—whether they are new or experienced heavy equipment operators—can efficiently, effectively, and accurately utilize the technologies to operate the machines."

Cat Simulators systems feature authentic Cat machine controls, exclusive walkaround machine inspection training and SimU Campus™, a built-in reporting software that records and reports learners' simulation sessions, comparing their performance to Caterpillar's benchmarks. The training system is available in multiple languages.

Additionally, optional VR Edition can enhance a learner's experience by improving depth perception and providing a broader view of the environment, setting it apart from other systems.

Online companion SimScholars® curriculum, a one-to-one match with the simulator training exercises, is available for every model and can be used in the classroom or for remote learning. The interactive, turn-key training curriculum includes an instructor course guide, learner guides, videos, quizzes, and more. By integrating the Cat Simulators Next Generation Excavator system with SimScholars curriculum, training programs can provide a unique, blended learning experience.

Simulators provide a safe and cost-effective solution for high schools, colleges and corporate heavy equipment operator training programs. They eliminate the need to take costly machines out of production and allow learners to train anytime, anywhere, regardless of the weather. Cat Simulators can be converted from one model to another using the same base unit and conversion kits, allowing for cross-training on multiple machines while saving space. Their portability allows them to be easily moved between locations.

Cat Simulators are available in other models for the construction, mining, and forestry industries. Visit www.catsimulators.com for more information.

About Simformotion™ LLC

Simformotion™ LLC is a leader in heavy equipment simulator training solutions. Simulation can help address initiatives such as safety and production, while ensuring training can be delivered anytime day or night, regardless of weather conditions. Cat Simulators are chosen as training solutions in such markets as mining, construction, forestry, government, and trade and vocational schools. In addition, Simformotion offers exclusive turn-key training curriculums; and is a reseller for many other training experiences, including simulators and VR. Simformotion™ LLC is a licensee of Caterpillar Inc. As used herein, "Simformotion" means Simformotion™ LLC, a Delaware limited liability company.

CAT, CATERPILLAR, LET'S DO THE WORK, their respective logos, "Caterpillar Corporate Yellow," and the "Power Edge" and "Modern Hex" trade dress, as well as corporate and product identity used herein, are trademarks of Caterpillar and may not be used without permission. www.cat.com / www.caterpillar.com Third party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Kim Roberts, Simformotion, 1 3096703200, [email protected], https://simformotion.com/

SOURCE Simformotion