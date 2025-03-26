New Cat® Simulators VR Paving System Teaches Operators Foundational Skills

"This immersive simulation enables learners to familiarize themselves with essential equipment controls, material management and safety protocols in a realistic, controlled environment," says Simformotion Vice President Vanessa Price. Post this

"Operators in the paving industry often face the dual challenges of high employee turnover rates and the need for effective, hands-on training. We designed the Cat Simulators VR Paving system specifically to address these issues by providing new and inexperienced operators with a comprehensive, VR-based training experience," says Simformotion Vice President Vanessa Price.

"This immersive simulation enables learners to familiarize themselves with essential equipment controls, material management and safety protocols in a realistic, controlled environment. By reducing the learning curve and enhancing safety practices, we empower learners to transition smoothly into their roles, ultimately increasing productivity and reducing costs on the jobsite."

The Cat Simulators VR Paving system features an exclusive walkaround machine inspection module and includes SimU Campus™, a built-in reporting software. SimU Campus records and generates reports of learners' simulation sessions and compares their performance to Caterpillar benchmarks.

The simulator's online companion SimScholars® curriculum is a one-to-one match with the simulator training exercises and can be used in the classroom or for remote learning. The interactive, turn-key training curriculum features instructor course guides, learner guides, videos, quizzes and more. By integrating the Cat Simulators VR Paving system with SimScholars curriculum, training programs can provide a unique, blended learning experience.

The Cat Simulators VR Paving system includes a Meta Quest 3 VR headset, controllers and simulation software, 24x7 technical support and a subscription to SimScholars curriculum.

In addition to the new Cat Simulators VR Paving system, Cat Simulators are available in many other compact and full simulator models for the construction, mining and forestry industries. Visit www.catsimulators.com for more information.

Simformotion™ LLC is a leader in heavy equipment simulator training solutions. Simulation can help address initiatives such as safety and production; while ensuring training can be delivered anytime day or night, regardless of weather conditions. Cat Simulators are chosen as training solutions in such markets as mining, construction, forestry, government, and trade and vocational schools. In addition, Simformotion offers exclusive turn-key training curriculums; and is a reseller for many other training experiences, including simulators and VR. Simformotion™ LLC is a licensee of Caterpillar Inc. As used herein, "Simformotion" means Simformotion™ LLC, a Delaware limited liability company.

CAT, CATERPILLAR, LET'S DO THE WORK, their respective logos, "Caterpillar Corporate Yellow," and the "Power Edge" and "Modern Hex" trade dress, as well as corporate and product identity used herein, are trademarks of Caterpillar and may not be used without permission. www.cat.com / www.caterpillar.com Third party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

