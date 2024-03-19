New CEO Partners with Founder to Advance Ostra's Mission

Andrew Tewksbury will help steer Ostra into its next phase of growth and innovation.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ostra Cybersecurity, a company whose multi-layered, holistic, and fully managed Security as a Service is revolutionizing cybersecurity for small and mid-sized businesses, is proud to welcome Andrew Tewksbury as its new Chief Executive Officer. Tewksbury will serve alongside a seasoned team of executive leaders, including Founder Michael Kennedy, to accelerate Ostra's growth strategy while advancing the company's mission to protect SMBs.

With his wealth of cybersecurity experience, strategic vision, and go-to-market expertise, Tewksbury will focus his efforts on capitalizing emerging opportunities—while Founder Michael Kennedy will continue expanding Ostra's brand recognition, finding innovative solutions to cybersecurity challenges, educating others in the industry, and supporting the entire executive team. This collaborative leadership model underscores Ostra's commitment to remaining a mission-driven company while driving sustainable growth.

"Andrew's deep understanding of the market and his authentic leadership style makes him a perfect fit for Ostra," Kennedy said. "I'm eager to partner with him on strengthening our market position and delivering exceptional protection to our partners and clients."

With over two decades of involvement in the security and technology sectors, Tewksbury is skilled in bolstering revenue streams while expanding enterprises worldwide. His entrepreneurial spirit and knack for monetizing emerging technologies have empowered him to introduce innovative solutions to the market over the course of his professional journey.

Before joining Ostra, Tewksbury held pivotal executive roles at Fortra and Starkey Hearing Technologies, where he demonstrated his capacity for strategic leadership and business acumen. He earned a B.A. in Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas and furthered his education with an MBA from the University of St. Thomas' Opus School of Management in St. Paul, Minn. Andrew's academic and professional journey reveals his commitment to driving excellence and innovation in the cybersecurity landscape.

"I am thrilled to join Mike Kennedy and the talented team at Ostra to build on the tremendous momentum and value they provide," Tewksbury said. "With businesses transitioning to hybrid environments and remote data access, risk profiles are evolving rapidly. Ostra's mission and unique approach is squarely aligned to solve these challenges, and I look forward to helping organizations find the solutions they need."

Reflecting on Ostra's rapid growth since its 2018 launch, Kennedy added: "I'm excited for Andrew to take Ostra to new heights as CEO. With this new executive role, I'll get to invest more time speaking and building strategic relationships with our partners in the cybersecurity community."

Connect with Andrew Tewksbury on LinkedIn or email him at [email protected].

About Ostra Cybersecurity

As Your Trusted Cybersecurity Team, Ostra makes cybersecurity simple and accessible to businesses of all sizes. Ostra provides its partners and their clients with multi-layered, comprehensive, and fully managed Security as a Service. Ostra's proprietary solutions combine Fortune 100-caliber tools, tech, and talent to ensure threats are not only detected and hunted, but also fully remediated.

With a mission to simplify cybersecurity for small to mid-sized businesses, Ostra believes everyone deserves best-in-class data protection—not just big business. For more information, visit www.ostra.net.

Media Contact

Stacey Kusnier, Ostra Cybersecurity, 1 866-336-7872, [email protected], https://www.ostra.net/

SOURCE Ostra Cybersecurity