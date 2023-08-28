New Certification for Safety Professionals Focuses on Behavioral Health and Well-Being

"As an industry, we must continuously strive to adapt measures and tactics that ensure the safety of our workers onsite. Total worker health provides another perspective that is often overlooked when discussing safety," says Jamie Evans, Director of Safety for Turner Construction. Tweet this

With on-demand video training and an array of activities and resources on topics centered on emotional and mental health – such as communication skills, psychological safety, and mental health first aid, this certification program offers a comprehensive self-paced guide to facilitating optimal working conditions and safety standards where workers can thrive mentally, emotionally, and physically.

"As an industry, we must continuously strive to adapt measures and tactics that ensure the safety of our workers onsite. Total worker health provides another perspective that is often overlooked when discussing safety," says Jamie Evans, Director of Safety for Turner Construction. "Fostering a work environment where workers can openly express themselves, feel cared for, and engage in healthy behaviors is a vital component in decreasing the risk for injury. Because when people feel their best, they perform their best – keeping themselves and others safe."

