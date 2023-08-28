New Certification for Safety Professionals Focuses on Behavioral Health and Well-Being

Although nearly 60% of construction workers reported struggling with mental health, only 1/3 said they would communicate this to their employer, according to a recent study conducted by Westfield Health.
BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of workplace wellness programs with expertise in construction wellness, announces a Workplace Well-Being for Safety Professionals Certification (WWSP-10) for professionals seeking to expand their expertise on facilitating the integration of safety and wellness at their job site and organization. The certification program offers targeted techniques to add to safety professionals' skillset, with a primary focus on best practices for fostering a safe and inclusive work environment where employees can thrive.
Through their work with several different construction clients over two decades, including Turner Construction, Maine Department of Transportation, Bancroft Contracting, and Columbia, CEO and founder of Wellness Workdays, Debra Wein, has seen "the significant role well-being plays in curating a culture where each worker can feel their best. Safety is more than just the physical environment; it's about creating a space where people feel heard, cared for, and are not afraid to ask for help. We are excited to announce this certification as another tool safety professionals can utilize to not only enhance safety on the jobsite but strengthen their own understanding of the connection between well-being and safety."
With on-demand video training and an array of activities and resources on topics centered on emotional and mental health – such as communication skills, psychological safety, and mental health first aid, this certification program offers a comprehensive self-paced guide to facilitating optimal working conditions and safety standards where workers can thrive mentally, emotionally, and physically.
"As an industry, we must continuously strive to adapt measures and tactics that ensure the safety of our workers onsite. Total worker health provides another perspective that is often overlooked when discussing safety," says Jamie Evans, Director of Safety for Turner Construction. "Fostering a work environment where workers can openly express themselves, feel cared for, and engage in healthy behaviors is a vital component in decreasing the risk for injury. Because when people feel their best, they perform their best – keeping themselves and others safe."
Workdays is a Massachusetts company with offices in New York, Florida, and Texas that designs and delivers workplace wellness programs to promote employee health, productivity, and a culture of well-being. Our subsidiary, OMC Wellness, based in Portland, Maine, provides population health management solutions utilizing onsite health coaching and proprietary technology to sustain measurable outcomes. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, which include New Balance, Turner Construction, Merck KGaA, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, The Maine Bankers Association and Harvard Business School. Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
