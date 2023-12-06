New Certification Milestone Demonstrates Commitment to Cybersecurity and Data Privacy for Wavicle Data Solutions

"This achievement is a testament to our team's exceptional dedication and hard work. It not only validates our stringent security practices but also solidifies our standing as cybersecurity experts as we provide best-in-class data privacy and security services to our customers." Post this

"At Wavicle, we recognize the paramount importance of the ISO/IEC 27001:2022-based certification in demonstrating the security of our operations," stated Naveen Venkatapathi, co-founder and Managing Partner at Wavicle Data Solutions. "This achievement is a testament to our team's exceptional dedication and hard work. It not only validates our stringent security practices but also solidifies our standing as cybersecurity experts as we provide best-in-class data privacy and security services to our customers."

Wavicle's attainment of the ISO/IEC 27001:2022-based certification also encompasses ISO 9001:2015 standards, further underlining Wavicle's dedication to excellence. ISO 9001:2015 standards target quality management, aimed at meeting customer requirements and enhancing satisfaction consistently. This dual certification reinforces Wavicle's position as a reliable partner with a strong emphasis on both information security and customer satisfaction.

Achieving this certification is an acknowledgment of the team's unwavering dedication to high-quality data practices, placing Wavicle as a trustworthy partner capable of safeguarding sensitive information and delivering exceptional service.

For additional information about Wavicle's cloud data, analytics, and AI solutions, visit wavicledata.com.

ABOUT WAVICLE DATA SOLUTIONS

Wavicle Data Solutions provides award-winning cloud data and analytics solutions that accelerate value, reduce risk, and empower our clients to make smart, data-driven decisions. We combine deep technical expertise and industry knowledge with proprietary automation tools to support the rapid shift to modern data architectures and real-time insights. Today's executives need more visibility into their businesses, faster than ever, and we help them get it. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the Chicago area, Wavicle has been recognized as an Inc. 5000 company five years running and is a multi-year recipient of the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplace award. Wavicle is also an NMSDC-certified MBE. For more information, visit wavicledata.com.

Media Contact

Ronda Duncan, Wavicle Data Solutions, 8472549782, [email protected], https://wavicledata.com

SOURCE Wavicle Data Solutions