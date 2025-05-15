New Certified Manufactured Home Specialist Designation Launched to Meet Growing Demand in Manufactured Housing Market

The Certified Manufactured Home Specialist designation provides real estate agents with the tools to create their own niche market in manufactured housing.
LONG BEACH, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks the official launch of the Certified Manufactured Home Specialist (CMHS) designation program, a comprehensive educational course designed to equip real estate professionals with specialized knowledge and skills for success in the manufactured housing sector.
As the affordable housing crisis continues nationwide, manufactured homes represent an increasingly important housing solution. In 2024 alone, more than 30,000 manufactured homes were sold in the state of California by licensed real estate agents, highlighting the significant market opportunity for professionals with specialized expertise.
"Until now, there has been no dedicated training for real estate professionals in this growing segment of the industry," said Yvette Hitchens, CEO and creator of the CMHS program. "After nearly three decades as a real estate broker, I've discovered that the most successful agents are those who target a specific audience. The Certified Manufactured Home Specialist designation provides agents with the tools to create their own niche market in manufactured housing."
The comprehensive online program consists of seven modules covering essential topics including:
- Technical knowledge of manufactured home construction and documentation
- Land considerations and community types
- Specialized financing and taxation
- Transaction management and negotiation strategies
- Marketing approaches specific to manufactured housing
- Building referral networks and industry relationships
"The manufactured housing industry continues to evolve with higher-quality homes, innovative community models, and expanded financing options," added Hitchens. "I've developed this program based on my years of success in this niche, and I'm excited to share these strategies with other real estate professionals looking to differentiate themselves in a competitive market."
Graduates of the program receive authorization to use the prestigious CMHS logo in their marketing materials, helping them stand out as specialists in manufactured housing.
About Yvette Hitchens
Yvette Hitchens is a real estate broker with nearly three decades of experience in the real estate industry. Throughout her career, she has specialized in manufactured housing, developing unique marketing strategies and business approaches that have allowed her to dominate this niche market. Recognizing the lack of specialized training in this sector, Hitchens created the Certified Manufactured Home Specialist program to share her expertise with other real estate professionals. She is passionate about helping agents develop targeted audience strategies that lead to greater success and higher income potential.
