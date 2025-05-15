New Certified Manufactured Home Specialist Designation Launched to Meet Growing Demand in Manufactured Housing Market

"Until now, there has been no dedicated training for real estate professionals in this growing segment of the industry," said Yvette Hitchens, CEO and creator of the CMHS program. Post this

"Until now, there has been no dedicated training for real estate professionals in this growing segment of the industry," said Yvette Hitchens, CEO and creator of the CMHS program. "After nearly three decades as a real estate broker, I've discovered that the most successful agents are those who target a specific audience. The Certified Manufactured Home Specialist designation provides agents with the tools to create their own niche market in manufactured housing."

The comprehensive online program consists of seven modules covering essential topics including:

Technical knowledge of manufactured home construction and documentation

Land considerations and community types

Specialized financing and taxation

Transaction management and negotiation strategies

Marketing approaches specific to manufactured housing

Building referral networks and industry relationships

"The manufactured housing industry continues to evolve with higher-quality homes, innovative community models, and expanded financing options," added Hitchens. "I've developed this program based on my years of success in this niche, and I'm excited to share these strategies with other real estate professionals looking to differentiate themselves in a competitive market."

Graduates of the program receive authorization to use the prestigious CMHS logo in their marketing materials, helping them stand out as specialists in manufactured housing.

About Yvette Hitchens

Yvette Hitchens is a real estate broker with nearly three decades of experience in the real estate industry. Throughout her career, she has specialized in manufactured housing, developing unique marketing strategies and business approaches that have allowed her to dominate this niche market. Recognizing the lack of specialized training in this sector, Hitchens created the Certified Manufactured Home Specialist program to share her expertise with other real estate professionals. She is passionate about helping agents develop targeted audience strategies that lead to greater success and higher income potential.

Yvette Hitchens, The MH Trainer, 1 5626615013, [email protected], TheMHTrainer.com

