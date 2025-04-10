New Chacruna Course, Enroll Now! Ayahuasca Healing, Science and Indigenous Knowledge

"We are honored to provide a space where ancestral knowledge and scientific inquiry can coexist and create meaningful dialogues —and where the voices of Indigenous communities are not tokenized, but actually heard and centered." - Bia Labate, Co-founder and Executive Director of Chacruna. Post this

A Timely Course for a Critical Moment

As ayahuasca continues to gain popularity worldwide, conversations around cultural appropriation, commodification, legal uncertainty, and extractive practices have intensified. Ayahuasca Healing, Science and Indigenous Knowledge offers students the opportunity to explore these tensions through a holistic, decolonial lens, and invites them to consider their own roles in the broader ayahuasca ecosystem.

This pivotal course will enrich and deepen students' perspectives, and will support their professional and personal growth as they navigate these issues in their own practices.

Who Should Enroll

This course is designed for:

Psychedelic therapists and facilitators

Researchers, students, and academics

Activists and policy professionals

Spiritual seekers and Indigenous allies

No prior experience is required—only a willingness to engage with respect, openness, and critical reflection. Licensed practitioners are eligible to receive 24 CE credits for participation in the course.

What Participants Will Learn

The course includes six core modules, covering:

The globalization and medicalization of ayahuasca

Traditional Indigenous healing frameworks

Challenges in clinical and therapeutic research

Legal and ethical considerations around sacred plant use

Cultural appropriation and the discrediting of ancestral knowledge

The integration of ceremony and psychotherapy

In addition to these foundational topics, this year's course introduces brand-new classes that offer rare and immersive insights into Indigenous epistemologies:

Siona Shamanism: Modes of Knowledge and Experience with Ayahuasca, taught by anthropologist Jean Langdon , exploring her decades of work with the Siona people.

, exploring her decades of work with the Siona people. The Uni (Ayahuasca) and the Path of the Spirit: Traditional Knowledge of the Yawanawá Indigenous People, led by Tashka Yawanawá and Muká Yawanawá, sharing teachings from the Brazilian Amazon.

Students will receive weekly recorded lectures and curated readings, followed by live 1.5-hour Zoom discussions with instructors in an intimate, community-based format.

Continuing Chacruna's Mission of Psychedelic Justice

With this course, Chacruna furthers its commitment to promoting psychedelic justice by uplifting marginalized voices, protecting sacred plant traditions, and fostering education rooted in ethics and reciprocity.

Chacruna has hosted 12 international conferences, published over 980 articles in three languages, and awarded more than 2,100 scholarships to BIPOC and low-income participants. Its educational offerings have partnered with institutions like Harvard University, Stanford University, University of California, Berkeley, and Naropa University.

Registration Now Open

Enrollment for Ayahuasca Healing, Science and Indigenous Knowledge 2025 is now open.

Classes meet weekly on Mondays from April 7th – July 14th 2025, 10:30am-12pm PST/1:30pm-3pm EST ($950 single payment or two monthly payments of $475).

About Chacruna

The Chacruna Institute for Psychedelic Plant Medicines promotes reciprocity in the psychedelic community, and supports the protection of sacred plants and cultural traditions. Chacruna advances psychedelic justice through uplifting the voices of women, queer people, Indigenous peoples, people of color, and the Global South in the field of psychedelic science.

