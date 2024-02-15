New Chair and Executive Committee Members Appointed of Lymphoma Research Foundation Mantle Cell Lymphoma Consortium

"LRF's Mantle Cell Lymphoma Consortium provides a unique forum for the world's leading MCL researchers to share scientific and clinical findings, exchange ideas, and plan new collaborations," said Meghan Gutierrez, CEO of the Lymphoma Research Foundation Post this

"The Lymphoma Research Foundation's Mantle Cell Lymphoma Consortium provides a unique forum for the world's leading MCL researchers to share scientific and clinical findings, exchange ideas, and plan new collaborations," said Meghan Gutierrez, Chief Executive Officer of the Lymphoma Research Foundation. "Dr. Martin is a world-renowned expert in mantle cell lymphoma, and we look forward to witnessing the impact the MCLC will have under his leadership."

Dr. Martin received his medical degree from the University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine. He completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in hematology at McGill University. Dr. Martin is currently Professor of Medicine and Chief of the Lymphoma Program at Weill Cornell Medicine. His research focuses on the clinical investigation of new and promising therapies, and he is an advocate for clinical trial participation. He serves on the LRF Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and is also a member of the American Society of Hematology, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, and the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology.

Dr. Martin assumes leadership of LRF's MCLC from Eduardo Sotomayor, MD, director of the Cancer Institute at Tampa General Hospital. Dr. Sotomayor will continue to serve as a member MCLC member.

"I'm honored to lead this vital consortium dedicated to improving outcomes for all those impacted by mantle cell lymphoma," said Dr. Martin. "I am excited to see what my colleagues and I can accomplish as we advance future breakthroughs for this disease."

Additionally, LRF is proud to announce that Tycel Phillips, MD of City of Hope and Kami Maddocks, MD of Ohio State University, have been elected to the MCLC Executive Committee and will make recommendations regarding priorities in MCL research and patient care.

Dr. Phillips is currently an Associate Professor in the Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation. He earned his medical degree from Rush University, followed by a residency in internal medicine at the John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in Chicago. Dr. Phillips completed his fellowship in oncology/hematology at the University Hospitals in Cleveland and was the clinical associate professor at the University of Michigan before joining City of Hope.

Dr. Maddocks is a Professor in the Division of Hematology and serves as the Lymphoma Program Director at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James. She received her medical degree from the University of South Dakota, followed by an internal medicine internship and residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Dr. Maddocks completed her fellowship in hematology/oncology at The Ohio State University and later joined the hematology team.

Mantle cell lymphoma is typically an aggressive, rare, form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that arises from cells originating in the "mantle zone" and is typically diagnosed at a later stage of the disease. MCL accounts for roughly six percent of all NHL cases in the United States.

