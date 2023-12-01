New Chairside Zirconia, Powered by Roland DGA Enables Dentists to Provide Same-Day Zirconia Restorations

"The unique qualities of this material, along with the minimal finishing time required, make same-day zirconia restorations possible, without compromising strength or esthetics." – Lisa Aguirre, Roland DGA Dental Marketing Manager Post this

With its multi-layered composition, Chairside Zirconia does not require sintering or additional finishing, therefore there is no need for a sintering or ceramic oven. It boasts an average flexural strength of 500 MPa without any firing, compared to the 364 MPa average for traditional lithium disilicate milling blocks after firing and crystallization. In addition, Chairside Zirconia is approximately 4.0 µm, which is nearly four times greater than the average traditional zirconia milling puck. Its coarse microstructure combined with exceptional fracture toughness and low scratch hardness allows for superior milling capabilities and results. Plus, unlike traditional zirconia, Chairside Zirconia is designed for wet-milling due to its unique particle structure and density.

"Chairside Zirconia is a revolutionary product that offers significant advantages for clinical dental professionals," said Roland DGA's Dental Marketing Manager, Lisa Aguirre. "The unique qualities of this material, along with the minimal finishing time required, make same-day zirconia restorations possible, without compromising strength or esthetics."

Perfect for single unit, anterior, and posterior restorations, Chairside Zirconia is offered in a variety of shades and milling block sizes. It is compatible with Roland DGA's DGSHAPE DWX-42W Series Chairside wet-milling solutions and ZGB-125D, ZGB-50D, ZGB25D, and ZGB2-75D milling tools. A money-saving Chairside Zirconia Powered by Roland DGA "Starter Kit," which includes zirconia blocks in two different shades, three ZGB milling tools, and Polishing Paste, is also available.

For more information on new Chairside Zirconia, Powered by Roland DGA, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/zirconia. To learn more about the complete DGSHAPE line of dental products and accessories, visit https://www.rolanddga.com/dwx.

About Roland DGA Corporation and DGSHAPE Americas

Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation and its subsidiary, DGSHAPE. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers, engravers, photo impact printers and CNC milling machines. DGSHAPE Americas is the Roland DGA dental business group dedicated to the DGSHAPE line of products, most notably as a market leader in dental milling machines.

Media Contact

Marc Malkin, Roland DGA Corporation, 800-542-2307, [email protected], https://www.rolanddga.com

SOURCE Roland DGA Corporation