New Chapter for Legacy Business: Announcing Rebranded Location in Round Rock, Texas Under New Ownership

In a pivotal move that honors its roots while boldly stepping into the future, the roofing and waterproofing consulting firm formerly known as Jim Whitten Roof Consultants, LLC, now rebranded and operating under the new ownership of Rob Hernandez, announces its relocation to Round Rock, Texas. With a fresh brand identity and a commitment to upholding the legacy of its founder, Jim Whitten, the company is poised to inject new energy, innovative practices, and a modern aesthetic into its services. Under the guidance of Rob Hernandez, the firm aims to maintain its legacy of excellence, integrity, and community-focused ethos, inviting the Round Rock community to engage with them and contribute to a future built on a remarkable past.
ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a significant milestone that marks both a continuation and a fresh beginning, the esteemed roofing and waterproofing consulting services firm formerly known as Jim Whitten Roof Consultants, LLC, is excited to announce its new location, new brand, and new name under the stewardship of new owner, Rob Hernandez. The company, Whitten Building Envelope Consultants, now proudly stands at 514 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Ste. A, Round Rock, Texas 78664, ushering in a new era of service, commitment, and excellence in the Round Rock community.
Founded on the principles and legacy of its founder, Jim Whitten, the company has been a beacon of reliability, expertise, and integrity in the commercial roofing and waterproofing consulting services industry. Following the passing of Jim Whitten, the torch has been passed to Rob Hernandez, who is deeply committed to preserving the legacy of Jim Whitten and propelling the company into the future with renewed excitement, a modernized look, and a refined approach to service.
"Our vision is to maintain the core values and high standards set by Jim Whitten while infusing the company with new energy, innovative practices, and a modern aesthetic that reflects the sophistication and professionalism our team brings to every project," said Rob Hernandez. "We are incredibly excited to be part of the vibrant Round Rock community and to contribute positively to the lives and businesses here."
The rebranding includes a new visual identity that captures the essence of the company's commitment to quality, trust, and excellence. This new branding reflects the company's evolution and its future direction, focusing on delivering exceptional building envelope consulting services while staying true to the community-oriented ethos that has served the central Texas community for decades.
Office Administrator Cindy Hernandez added, "Jim Whitten's legacy is foundational to our identity. We are honored to continue his work, serving the community with the same dedication and excellence. We believe in building lasting relationships with our clients and the community, ensuring that we're not just a business but a valuable and supportive neighbor."
As the company embarks on this exciting new chapter, Rob and Cindy Hernandez invite the Round Rock community and beyond to visit the new location, learn more about the rebranded services, and join them in celebrating a future that builds upon a remarkable past. Rob and Cindy guide the company's path forward with integrity, excellence, and a deep-rooted commitment to community.
