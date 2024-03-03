New Chapter for Legacy Business: Announcing Rebranded Location in Round Rock, Texas Under New Ownership

"We are incredibly excited to be part of the vibrant Round Rock community and to contribute positively to the lives and businesses here." Post this

"Our vision is to maintain the core values and high standards set by Jim Whitten while infusing the company with new energy, innovative practices, and a modern aesthetic that reflects the sophistication and professionalism our team brings to every project," said Rob Hernandez. "We are incredibly excited to be part of the vibrant Round Rock community and to contribute positively to the lives and businesses here."

The rebranding includes a new visual identity that captures the essence of the company's commitment to quality, trust, and excellence. This new branding reflects the company's evolution and its future direction, focusing on delivering exceptional building envelope consulting services while staying true to the community-oriented ethos that has served the central Texas community for decades.

Office Administrator Cindy Hernandez added, "Jim Whitten's legacy is foundational to our identity. We are honored to continue his work, serving the community with the same dedication and excellence. We believe in building lasting relationships with our clients and the community, ensuring that we're not just a business but a valuable and supportive neighbor."

As the company embarks on this exciting new chapter, Rob and Cindy Hernandez invite the Round Rock community and beyond to visit the new location, learn more about the rebranded services, and join them in celebrating a future that builds upon a remarkable past. Rob and Cindy guide the company's path forward with integrity, excellence, and a deep-rooted commitment to community.

For more information, please visit https://jimwhitten.com/.

