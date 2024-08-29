New Chief Medical Officer to Lead MagMutual's Advice Team in Clinical Risk Reduction

Board-certified OB/GYN will continue MagMutual's focus on reducing losses and risk for PolicyOwners

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MagMutual, the nation's largest mutual medical professional liability insurer, has a new Chief Medical Officer. Board-certified OB/GYN Tanner Colegrove, MD, received her MD at University of Iowa and completed her residency at University of Arizona College of Medicine. She has 18 years of experience as an OB/GYN and was most recently the medical director of maternity services at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital (NLFH).

During her time at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Dr. Colegrove was integral to patient safety efforts and provided physician-level oversight of quality, safety and operations in the maternity unit. Her notable accomplishments include founding the OB/GYN Hospitalist program at NLFH, helping the department to earn a U.S. News and World Report designation of "High Performing Maternity Unit" 2023 by reducing Cesarean section rates from 28.2% in 2022 to 26.7%; helping to reduce C-section decision-to-incision times by implementing a standardized team response to labor emergencies; and being named "NLFH Patient Safety Champion" in 2022.

She also served as Regional Medical Director for the Northwestern Medicine Academy for Quality and Safety Improvement (AQSI), a professional development program that equips clinicians with knowledge and skills to lead meaningful change. Through this work, Dr. Colegrove contributed to quality improvement efforts across various specialties and clinical settings.

As the new Chief Medical Officer, she'll lead MagMutual's clinical risk mitigation initiatives. Dr. Colegrove will direct the development of educational resources and strategies to help policyholders improve patient outcomes and avoid claims.

"Dr. Colegrove's dedication to keeping patients safe and focusing on actionable clinical strategies makes her a great fit for this role and aligns with MagMutual's commitment to reducing risk and optimizing outcomes for PolicyOwners and their patients," said Bill Kanich, MD, JD, MagMutual Executive Chairperson. "We're pleased she is joining our team and I'm excited for what she'll be able to accomplish."

