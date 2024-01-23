New Children's Book Demonstrates How Disappointment can be Changed into Hopeful Determination

"Pidge's Pocket Change" encourages young readers to persevere in pursuit of their goals
HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Paige Handy drew from her personal experience growing up on a dairy farm in Sublimity, Ore., for her picture book, "Pidge's Pocket Change."
Six-year-old Pidge lives on a dairy farm where she helps with small daily chores. One day her mother gives her a handful of pumpkin seeds and presents Pidge with an exciting new challenge full of hard work and determination. All her effort is rewarded with the daily joy of watching her plants grow, but one day something terrible happens to her beloved pumpkins. With the help of a kind stranger and words of wisdom from mom, Pidge finds the ambition to plant a new crop.
"I based this story on true events in my life," said Handy. "I want to help children understand the idea of waiting for good things to happen instead of living for instant gratification, like I learned as a child."
Handy brings her experience as a mom, grandma, and elementary school teacher to engage young readers on their level, as she seeks to write from a child's point of view. Pidge's Pocket Change" is also a family affair, and Handy dedicated the book to her daughter, Bria Bisacca, who spent many hours creating the vibrant watercolor illustrations that populate almost every page.
Handy's story shares how disappointment can be changed into hopeful determination and encourages young readers to persevere in pursuit of their goals, and how to find resilience when things don't go as expected.
"Pidge's Pocket Change"
By Paige Handy
ISBN: 9781664299818 (softcover); 9781664299825 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Paige Handy received her BA in Liberal Studies with a minor in Early Childhood Studies from California State University, Hayward, Cali. and post grad recieved her California Clear Teaching credentials. She makes her home with her husband, Brian, in Conroe, Tex. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/808229-pidges-pocket-change.
