New Children's Book Demonstrates How Disappointment can be Changed into Hopeful Determination

"I based this story on true events in my life," said Handy. "I want to help children understand the idea of waiting for good things to happen instead of living for instant gratification, like I learned as a child." Post this

"I based this story on true events in my life," said Handy. "I want to help children understand the idea of waiting for good things to happen instead of living for instant gratification, like I learned as a child."

Handy brings her experience as a mom, grandma, and elementary school teacher to engage young readers on their level, as she seeks to write from a child's point of view. Pidge's Pocket Change" is also a family affair, and Handy dedicated the book to her daughter, Bria Bisacca, who spent many hours creating the vibrant watercolor illustrations that populate almost every page.

Handy's story shares how disappointment can be changed into hopeful determination and encourages young readers to persevere in pursuit of their goals, and how to find resilience when things don't go as expected.

"Pidge's Pocket Change"

By Paige Handy

ISBN: 9781664299818 (softcover); 9781664299825 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Paige Handy received her BA in Liberal Studies with a minor in Early Childhood Studies from California State University, Hayward, Cali. and post grad recieved her California Clear Teaching credentials. She makes her home with her husband, Brian, in Conroe, Tex. To learn more, please visit http://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/808229-pidges-pocket-change.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]

SOURCE WestBow Press