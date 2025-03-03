New Children's Book Is Filled With Animal Stories From The Farm

"I could watch the young farm animals learning about life and life's lessons. When we had children of our own asking for me to tell them stories, I just drew on my observations from my own growing-up days." Post this

"I grew up on a ranch where we had cattle, horses, chickens, and a few pigs," Fick said. "I could watch the young farm animals learning about life and life's lessons. When we had children of our own asking for me to tell them stories, I just drew on my observations from my own growing-up days."

Gary W. Fick grew up on a cattle ranch in Nebraska, attended colleges at the University of Nebraska, Massey University in New Zealand, and the University of California at Davis. He then taught and did research for over 40 years at Cornell University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Fick and his wife Mae Ellen have three sons and seven grandchildren. He serves as an ordained elder in his church and visits family at the home ranch in Nebraska almost every year.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Two Little Pigs is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

