New Children's Book Series Identifying and Exploring Animal Terms

A collection of books designed to educate both children and adults following Macros the Mustang
PHOENIX and AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Although it may be easy for children to be fascinated by the cute and cuddly aspects of animals, it's equally valued for them to learn about the needs, behaviors, and habits they entail. Understanding that learning should be fun, author R.C Trcka publishes, "Marcos the Mustang: Marcos goes to find new Friends."
Focusing on terminology within the animal kingdom, the book's concept revolves around identifying and exploring various terms related to animals, all while maintaining an entertaining narrative. Marcos, the main character, embarks on a global adventure, creating new friendships with different animal groups following each installment.
"This conceptual consistency shines through as Macros encounters and befriends animals across distinct categories," Trcka said. "By nurturing this balance between love and learning, children enrich their lives and contribute to the well-being of the animals they cherish."
While providing details about each animal group, children may learn about their specific regions, flora, environmental and geological factors, nesting behaviors, and more. Additionally, curiosity may occur as colorful illustrations are paired with each animal fact.
"I hope by sharing these fun facts, my readers may become ambassadors for compassion, spreading kindness and respect while having fun when learning," Trcka said.
"Marcos the Mustang: Marcos goes to find new Friends."
By R.C Trcka
ISBN: 9781665731102 (softcover); 9781665731119 (hardcover); 9781665731126 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
