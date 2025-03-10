New Children's Book Series Identifying and Exploring Animal Terms

"This conceptual consistency shines through as Macros encounters and befriends animals across distinct categories," Trcka said. "By nurturing this balance between love and learning, children enrich their lives and contribute to the well-being of the animals they cherish." Post this

"This conceptual consistency shines through as Macros encounters and befriends animals across distinct categories," Trcka said. "By nurturing this balance between love and learning, children enrich their lives and contribute to the well-being of the animals they cherish."

While providing details about each animal group, children may learn about their specific regions, flora, environmental and geological factors, nesting behaviors, and more. Additionally, curiosity may occur as colorful illustrations are paired with each animal fact.

"I hope by sharing these fun facts, my readers may become ambassadors for compassion, spreading kindness and respect while having fun when learning," Trcka said.

"Marcos the Mustang: Marcos goes to find new Friends."

By R.C Trcka

ISBN: 9781665731102 (softcover); 9781665731119 (hardcover); 9781665731126 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

