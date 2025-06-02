New Children's Book Teaches Character Through The Coffee Production Process

"The birth of the coffee bean signifies new life, the processing signifies growing, learning and maturing into the best we can be, the final cup reflects the ultimate sacrifice of even one's life out of pure love for others" Post this

"The birth of the coffee bean signifies new life, the processing signifies growing, learning and maturing into the best we can be, the final cup reflects the ultimate sacrifice of even one's life out of pure love for others," said Bateman.

Dave Bateman is a retired lawyer/litigator of 28 years, practicing in CA and WA, and a retired US Air Force JAG with 25 years active and reserve service. Dave's wife, Trudy, was an ER nurse for over 38 years, serving in hospitals in CA, WA and DC. Looking for a new adventure, Dave and Trudy purchased Heavenly Hawaiian Farms, a Kona Coffee farm (38 acres) in 2005. They sell green coffee beans around the world and roasted Kona coffee beans retail to farm visitors, monthly subscribers and online. They have received many awards of their coffee. Dave and Trudy have thoroughly enjoyed living the life of Aloha in Kona, Hawaii. Dave and Trudy are YWAM'ers. They have taught Bible study and been actively involved in their local church. They love God! Dave has written four books on Christian theology.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Adventures Of Peaberry is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

