New Children's Book Written to Encourage Trust in Christ Amidst Climate Change Beliefs

"By being exposed to God's truth," Britt said. "Readers should not live in fear of the dire predictions that are prevalent today. I believe this book would be a great gift for loved ones, Sunday schools, churches, and Christian schools."

Not only do Britt's writings address her researched beliefs on climate change but encourage her younger readers to recognize their role as caretakers towards the planet.

"I invite all readers to embark on the journey of understanding and compassion;" Britt said, "fostering a sense of responsibility for the world they inherit, a delicate balance of education and inspiration, encouraging them to embrace hope and take small steps to care for the Earth we are gifted by Christ."

"God Truth about Climate Change: Don't worry, God's got this!"

By Rena Britt

ISBN: 9781664280588 (softcover); 9781664280564 (hardcover); 9781664280571 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Rena Britt is the founder and director of several faith-based counseling centers. Rena has been counseling individuals, families, and couples for over 30 years. Additionally, as a speaker, she has given numerous presentations and seminars offering Biblically based solutions to difficult life issues. One of her goals is to enable others to view the world through the eyes of scripture. For much of their life, she and her husband have been Youth Group Leaders, Bible study teachers and have played an active role in their church. Faith, family, friends, and Jesus are foremost in her life. She is a wife, mother and has been blessed with seven grandchildren. To learn more, please visit

https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/834109-gods-truth-about-climate-change.

