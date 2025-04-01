New Children's Graphic Novel "ImmuniForce: The Anaphylaxis Strike!" Powers Up Food Allergy and Asthma Awareness -- Just in Time for Food Allergy Awareness Month

New Children's Book "ImmuniForce: The Anaphylaxis Strike!" Unleashes Superpowered Advocacy for Food Allergy and Asthma Awareness—Just in Time for Food Allergy Awareness Month

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With Food Allergy Awareness Month coming up in May, a powerful new children's book that was just released is capturing attention and inspiring action. ImmuniForce: The Anaphylaxis Strike! is the debut graphic novel by food allergy and asthma advocate Thomas Silvera MSHS PH, co-founder of the Elijah-Alavi Foundation, and it is now available on Amazon Books.

This exciting early release is already making an impact. Families, educators, and healthcare providers across the country are embracing the book's vibrant storytelling and its mission to educate, empower, and protect children living with food allergies and asthma.

ImmuniForce is more than a book. It is a movement. Led by the brave Captain Peanut, the ImmuniForce team features a diverse group of heroes including Egg Enforcer, Dairy Dynamo, Soy Sorceress, and Asthma Avenger. Together, they take on dangerous villains like Anaphylaxis, Cross Contaminator, Buzz Sting, and Latex Lad, who represent real-life threats faced by children with severe allergies and asthma.

This is the book I wish existed when I was a kid," says Silvera. "It is inspired by my two sons, Elijah, my beloved son whose legacy continues to guide this mission, and Sebastin, who is now 13 and living with multiple food allergies. This book was created to help children feel strong, seen, and supported. Every child facing these challenges deserves to feel like a hero.

Key Themes

Raising awareness about food allergies, asthma, and anaphylaxis

Teaching children to recognize triggers and advocate for their health

Promoting inclusion, bravery, and teamwork

Whether you are a parent, educator, or healthcare professional, ImmuniForce: The Anaphylaxis Strike! is a must-have for

Classrooms and school libraries

Pediatric and allergy clinics

Childcare centers

Families navigating food allergies and asthma

and more

This is more than just a story. It is a must-have book that inspires, educates, and empowers children and the communities that support them.

Empower young heroes. Be ImmuniForce.

Order your copy today at www.ImmuniForce.com or search The Anaphylaxis Strike! on Amazon Books.

Media Contact

Thomas Silvera, Arevlis Sa-Moht Publishing, 1 7183145720, [email protected], www.immuniforce.com

SOURCE Arevlis Sa-Moht Publishing