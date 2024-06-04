New Children's Picture Book Brings Ancient Indian Legend to Life

"As a therapist, I understand the impact stories can have on young minds," said Misra. "Through Sita's story, I hope to not only entertain but share life lessons. I want children from all backgrounds to see themselves in Sita, to find their quiet courage and strength." Post this

"Sita is a role model of perseverance and resilience;" Misra said, "themes that are needed and prevalent in everyday society."

In a time where cultural understanding could lead to kindness in humanity, Misra believes her book will be relevant to all readers, as the story offers a window into the rich traditions and values of Indian culture, nurturing an opportunity for appreciation and understanding for all cultural backgrounds.

"As a therapist, I understand the impact stories can have on young minds," said Misra. "Through Sita's story, I hope to not only entertain but share life lessons. I want children from all backgrounds to see themselves in Sita, to find their quiet courage and strength."

"Seeking Sita: The First Diwali"

By Tejal Toprani Misra

ISBN: 9781665750998 (softcover); 9781665751001 (hardcover); 9781665750998 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Tejal Toprani Misra is a licensed psychotherapist, a devoted mother, and a passionate advocate for preserving and sharing Indian heritage. A native of Southern Calif., Tejal's rich cultural background as an Indian American has deeply influenced her personal and professional life. Beyond her clinical work and parenting responsibilities, Tejal is a seasoned freelance writer, having honed her storytelling skills over the years. However, her true passion lies in bridging the generational gap by introducing children to the captivating world of Indian tales. Tejal now resides in the picturesque surroundings of Scottsdale, Ariz., with her loving family. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/853589-seeking-sita.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE Archway Publishing