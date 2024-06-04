New Children's Picture Book Brings Ancient Indian Legend to Life

Readers will follow the first Diwali through the eyes of Sita and how she won the battle of good versus evil
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Growing up, author Tejal Toprani Misra and her family frequently embarked on journeys to India, forging a connection to her ancestral roots. These experiences instilled in her a profound appreciation for Indian culture, traditions, and stories. As a mother of two boys, she strives to pass on this cultural tapestry to the next generation, fostering a sense of pride and connection to their heritage by publishing her new book, "Seeking Sita: The First Diwali."
In the book, readers follow the main character, Sita, as she returns to the Kingdom of Ayodhya after being taken by the evil King Ravan, marking the first Diwali. She is the daughter of the earth and the reincarnation of the Goddess Laxmi. However, as readers dive deeper, their focus becomes Sita's courage, both quiet and loud, but never mistaken for meekness.
"Sita is a role model of perseverance and resilience;" Misra said, "themes that are needed and prevalent in everyday society."
In a time where cultural understanding could lead to kindness in humanity, Misra believes her book will be relevant to all readers, as the story offers a window into the rich traditions and values of Indian culture, nurturing an opportunity for appreciation and understanding for all cultural backgrounds.
"As a therapist, I understand the impact stories can have on young minds," said Misra. "Through Sita's story, I hope to not only entertain but share life lessons. I want children from all backgrounds to see themselves in Sita, to find their quiet courage and strength."
About the author
Tejal Toprani Misra is a licensed psychotherapist, a devoted mother, and a passionate advocate for preserving and sharing Indian heritage. A native of Southern Calif., Tejal's rich cultural background as an Indian American has deeply influenced her personal and professional life. Beyond her clinical work and parenting responsibilities, Tejal is a seasoned freelance writer, having honed her storytelling skills over the years. However, her true passion lies in bridging the generational gap by introducing children to the captivating world of Indian tales. Tejal now resides in the picturesque surroundings of Scottsdale, Ariz., with her loving family. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/853589-seeking-sita.
