New Children's Series "Seek and Find" Promotes Positive Words, Love, Hope, and Faith through a Horse Adventure

Book sales will be donated to the Hope Rescue Ranch in Englewood, Fla.
ENGLEWOOD, Fla., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspired from Jesus to share a new adventure, author Sandy Watter's latest children's book, "Love, Hope, and Faith Play Seek and Find!: A Positive Word, Horse in the House Series Book," offers an enriching experience on the country ranch.
Readers take a journey of seeking and finding two horses, Love and Hope, and their feathered friend while embarking on adventures that teach valuable life lessons. As children read aloud, they'll speak positive affirmations, aiming to fill their hearts with joy and a hopeful mindset.
"The horses in the story, Love and Hope, are an enrichment to my family's lives," said Watters. "We adopted them from Bit of Hope Rescue Ranch, a sanctuary dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating horses. I'm excited to share their journey and encourage readers to learn more about this incredible organization."
Just as the rescued horses are lovingly rehabilitated and partnered with young children, who help train and care for them, Watter's tale brings readers into a world where compassion, responsibility, and healing flourish. This relationship, where both the horses and children experience transformation, echoes the book's message that love, hope, and faith can uplift and inspire.
"As children journey through the story, they aren't just reading—they're discovering the power of love, hope, and faith in their own lives," says the author. "It's a joyful reminder that the words we speak and the stories we embrace can shape who we become and the peaceful kind friends we allow into our lives, both humans and animals."
"Love, Hope, and Faith Play Seek and Find!: A Positive Word, Horse in the House Series Book"
By Sandy Watters
ISBN: 9781449781835 (softcover); 9781664295315 (hardcover); 9781449781842 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press and Amazon
About the author
Sandy Watters is deeply passionate about reaching all people with the life-changing message of Jesus Christ. Her heart overflows with compassion, and her earnest desire is to share the greatest gift she has ever received, the love and salvation found in Jesus. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/405365-Love-Hope-and-Faith-Play-Seekand-Find.
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Taylor Moralez
[email protected]
Media Contact
Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]
SOURCE Sandy Watters
Share this article