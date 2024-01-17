New Christian Book Aims to use Biblical Passages to Help Better Christians' Perspective and Relationship with Christ

"Our stories are important because he created us to have them, and they play a significant part in God's larger story," Blanchard said. "But those stories are to be formed by, guided by, and lived out through the identity God intends for us, individually and in community. Post this

Focusing on the spiritual struggle that he feels may be impacting people's souls, Blanchard's words are written to elevate Christians' confidence in what they believe and how to respond with clarity, intentionality, and effort, rather than apathy, fear, or indifference.

"Many Christians don't fully understand what it means to be a Christian," Blanchard said. "They are confused and unsure, letting the world define them. However, to be a Christian is to understand and live out a God-provided identity, something I believe my book may offer."

By offering tools and insights, the book aims to empower all backgrounds of readers, promoting the idea of community and shared faith, while offering guidance to Christians to experience a more intimate relationship with God while having an ability to stand firm in their faith.

"Our stories are important because he created us to have them, and they play a significant part in God's larger story," Blanchard said. "But those stories are to be formed by, guided by, and lived out through the identity God intends for us, individually and in community."

"Will God or the World Define You?: Understanding Christian Identity in God's Story."

By David Blanchard

ISBN: 9798385009923 (softcover); 9798385009930 (hardcover); 9798385009947 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

David Blanchard, spent the last several years immersed in the Bible along with commentaries and books written by Christian pastors, philosophers, and theologians to grow closer to God. He gained a better understanding of a Christian's identity, who and what a Christian is meant to understand and live out as true of themselves based on who, and what, God describes and intends a Christian to be, rather than one determined through culture, the world, and their own devices. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/855318-will-god-or-the-world-define-you.

