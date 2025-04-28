New Christian Book Calls Followers to a Deeper, Spirit-Filled Walk with God

"God has called us to live in eternity with him," Ogah said. "However, if we spend our earthly lives gratifying the desires of the flesh, we risk falling short of his ultimate calling." Post this

"God has called us to live in eternity with him," Ogah said. "However, if we spend our earthly lives gratifying the desires of the flesh, we risk falling short of his ultimate calling."

In the belief that today's society has failed the traditions and morals given by God, Ogah encourages his readers to glorify God as he may glorify them in the life to come. His book serves as a guide and challenge for those seeking to commit deeper to their faith.

"For believers who desire a transformative connection with God," Ogah said. "This book is your resource. It is time to awaken, strengthen our faith, and walk boldly in God's truth before it is too late."

"Whom Will God Glorify? Discover How You Can Live a Life That Pleases God"

By Unazi Ogah

ISBN: 9798385035038 (softcover); 9798385035045 (hardcover); 9798385035052 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Unazi Ogah is a prophet of God, called to draw men's hearts back to Him. He came to the faith of Jesus Christ over two decades ago and has been a disciple ever since. During this time, he has had many remarkable supernatural encounters with God through multiple visions. He is the founder of Hearts to God Ministries, which is committed to delivering prophetic messages that will draw men's hearts back to God. He is a devoted husband and father of three young children. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/862342-whom-will-god-glorify-discover-how-you-can-live-a-life-that-pleases-god.

