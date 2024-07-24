New Christian Book Challenges Readers to Reconsider Approach to Politics and Culture

"Focus on the heart before the ballot box," West said. "True change starts with a personal relationship with Christ. There can be no political solution to a spiritual problem, thus we must first look to God's Word and prioritize our spiritual growth." Post this

In the book, readers are encouraged to apply the truth of scripture to many of today's pressing political questions. Using numerous scriptural references, the author reminds Christians of an unconventional way of living and the lifestyle that Jesus and his disciples taught and modeled for believers to follow. Additionally, specific questions are posed, including how one should treat political enemies, voting for the lesser evil biblical, and more.

"My book's message is one of hope and encouragement, reminding readers that Jesus is always present, in control, and offering guidance and assurance, even amid political chaos," West said.

While West is no longer engaged in political activism, he remains concerned over America's future. His focus has shifted though from external to internal change, beginning with the "man in the mirror." He challenges others to prioritize individual heart transformation over Oval Office change.

"Focus on the heart before the ballot box," West said. "True change starts with a personal relationship with Christ. There can be no political solution to a spiritual problem, thus we must first look to God's Word and prioritize our spiritual growth."

"Here We Go Again: Biblical Insights to Counter Chronic Political Hype"

By Mark D. West

ISBN: 9798385024070 (softcover); 9798385024087 (hardcover); 9798385024094 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Mark West is a former healthcare executive, CPA, bison rancher, and political activist. Following the sale of the senior living company he co-founded, West turned his focus to conservative political activism. West's activism included working with a top-tier presidential campaign, founding the Chattanooga Tea Party, and fighting for change locally, state-wide, and nationally. However, West began to question the movement to which he had dedicated himself. During this same time, West read the Bible with a renewed passion and began to understand that much of his political activism was at odds with the scripture he was reading. Today, he lives with his wife of 44 years in Nokomis, Fla., and enjoys time with his family and serving in his church. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/858373-here-we-go-again.

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE WestBow Press