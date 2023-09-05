New Christian Book Encourages Readers to Relate and Strengthen their Bonds Through Scripture and the Word of God

"This entire spiritual transaction was facilitated by the Spirit of God," Solomon said. "Jesus paid the price with his blood, and the Holy Spirit delivered." Tweet this

"This entire spiritual transaction was facilitated by the Spirit of God," Solomon said. "Jesus paid the price with his blood, and the Holy Spirit delivered."

Reflecting on the transformative moments in scripture that shaped his journey, Solomon encourages readers to delve deeper into the pages, witnessing his determination to overcome challenges, adversities, and self-doubt.

"The book serves as a guide for individuals seeking their own path to fulfillment and embracing their true potential," Solomon said. "Through moments of heartache and triumph, I strive to share the lessons learned, providing readers with invaluable wisdom that aims to help them on their journey with their faith."

"Called to Glory"

By Abundance N. Solomon

ISBN: 9781512769012 (softcover); 9781664286771 (hardcover); 9781664286870 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

In 1991, Abundance N. Solomon gave his heart to the Lord. His walk with God has been one of a rare adventure of trials and triumphs, fear and faith, defeats, and victories. In May 2012, however, the Lord revealed to him a truth that would set him on a path of spiritual stability and guaranteed victories in the battles of life. Solomon shared some of these revelations in small home-fellowship meetings and with family and friends, until February 2014, when the Lord instructed him to put these revelations in a book. Within 24 hours of receiving this instruction, the Lord connected him with the publishers of the book. This book is the result of Solomon's obedience to that divine instruction. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/706331-Called-To-Glory.

